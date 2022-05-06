Michael Smith was cleaning some Booneville basketball trophies this week when he found what appeared to be a state championship trophy for the 1950 girls team. Thing is, no one was aware of them winning a title that year.
Smith, who coached Booneville’s boys and girls teams to state titles this year, texted me and asked if I could dig in the Daily Journal archives. I managed to find a bound volume from 1950 and toted it out of our morgue – it was musty and must have weighed 30 pounds.
As it turns out, Booneville’s girls did not win it all that year. They lost to Yazoo City in the state tournament semifinals and finished third, and the trophy in question was for being “North Mississippi Champions.” But flipping through those old papers reminded me that some things never change.
Daily Journal sports editor Eldridge Thompson wrote a column leading up to the state tournament praising the basketball prowess that was so prevalent in Prentiss County at the time.
“This little North Mississippi town of approximately 3500 souls has now become the Basketball Capital of Mississippi,” Thompson wrote. “Of recent weeks the high school and junior college cage combines have come home with so many championships and individual-player honors that almost everyone in town can claim a title without stepping on his neighbor’s toes.”
As of that writing, Northeast Mississippi Junior College – coached by Bonner Arnold – was headed to the men’s regional tournament. Booneville’s teams were both readying for the state tourney. Booneville’s boys went on to win a A-AA championship, while Northeast fell to City College of Los Angeles in the national title game.
Marietta’s boys also won state that season (B-BB). That team was led by star player Gerald Caveness – and if you don’t know who that is, you’re probably not reading this column anyway.
When the Booneville and Marietta teams returned home after the state tournament, they were greeted by an estimated 1,000 fans. The line of cars was more than two miles long.
Interesting note: Booneville’s boys were the Blue Devils, as they are now, but the girls were called the Blue Angels. Marietta? The Marauders, which is a criminally underused nickname.
Doing this little bit of research was a good reminder of just how deep the basketball roots go in this area, and especially in Prentiss County. Booneville’s boys own five state titles, with the first two coming in back-to-back years – 1949-50. The girls have three, all since 2014.
The passion for the game back then was probably even stronger than it is now, which I’m sure is largely due to how many more distractions we have nowadays. In that aforementioned column, Thompson was talking to people in Booneville about the teams, and he interviewed a Louisiana man at the bus stop.
“I’ve heard more basketball talk here in two hours than my state has in a whole season,” the man said.
I can believe it.