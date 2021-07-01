Lamar Aldridge just can’t quit the coaching game.
And now the veteran football assistant is back in Northeast Mississippi. After spending five years at McNairy Central in Tennessee, Aldridge is the new defensive backs coach at Ripley.
Aldridge went to McNairy after retiring from Tupelo, where was defensive coordinator from 2004-15.
That was his second stint with the Golden Wave; he’s also coached at Shannon, Delta State, Pontotoc and Olive Branch.
“I just like coaching, wherever it is,” Aldridge said. “I don’t mind coaching DBs or whatever, running backs. I’ve done a little bit of everything.”
Aldridge, 57, is entering his 35th season of coaching. He’s never been a head coach and is fine with that.
He started at Ripley on Monday and is still feeling his way around. He’ll be working under Perry Liles, a coach known for fielding tough defenses.
“I’m going to work to fit in there and do my job and get our kids to play hard and get the best out of them and make it fun,” Aldridge said.
He served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at McNairy Central. Aldridge helped the Bobcats end a 10-year playoff drought in 2018.
Being there for five years means Aldridge is vested in the Tennessee retirement system as well. The Ripley job is closer to his home in Tupelo, which makes it easier for him to keep coaching.
“ I could retire – I’ve got my years and all,” Aldridge said. “But I enjoy doing this, and being around it kind of keeps me young – or think I’m young anyway.”
All-star coachesThree area football coaches have been selected to the Mississippi staff for this year’s Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game.
Ty Hardin of Tupelo and Clint Hoots of Itawamba AHS will be assistant coaches, while Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe is the scout coach. The head coach is Todd Breland of South Jones.
The game, which features the top seniors in each state, is scheduled for Dec. 11 at Southern Miss. Alabama won last year, 19-7.
Smith’s top 5Itawamba AHS junior Isaac Smith announced his “first five” schools on Twitter this week.
The four-star safety and receiver holds several Division I offers. He said Wednesday that Mississippi State, Georgia, Notre Dame, West Virginia and Ole Miss are the schools he’s most strongly considering.
Smith was a two-way terror for IAHS last season. He had 851 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and receiving, and on defense he made 91 tackles with six interceptions and six fumble recoveries.
Smith was named to the Journal Large School All-Area team.