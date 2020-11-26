Baldwyn’s basketball team is accustomed to getting a late start.
The Bearcats didn’t open their season until Monday, on account of the football team making a deep playoff run – something it does often.
Fifteen of the basketball team’s players – including four starters – are on the football team. After the football Bearcats were put out of the playoffs on Friday, the basketball team had a practice Sunday and hit the floor Monday against Mantachie – and won, 72-43.
“We’re used to it,” coach Grant Goolsby said of the delayed start, “but you’re used to getting a whole summer of playing. So we didn’t know what we were gonna look like at all, and we graduated seven seniors.”
The Bearcats played well, all things considered. Four players scored in double figures, led by sharpshooter Andy Trollinger’s 16 points. Preston Ward scored 14 points, while Jamaury Marshall had 11 and Nathan Shaw had 10.
“I was pleased with our effort for sure,” Goolsby said. “We turned it over like a hot potato at times, but that’s due to the fact they haven’t been in a gym much the past seven or eight months due to COVID. We’re going to be young, but we’ve got some really good pieces.”
Baldwyn returns to action Tuesday at Myrtle.
Tigers playing catch-upAdam Kirk has the daunting task of trying to replace eight seniors from a Ripley team that went 28-4 last season and reached the Class 4A semifinals.
That task became much tougher with COVID-19 forcing his team into a two-week quarantine, on top of several football players still in that sport.
The Tigers exited quarantine on Monday, when they hosted their first full practice of the season. Their first game is Saturday at North Panola.
“We’re playing catch-up right now,” Kirk said. “Obviously teams that have played five or six games are a little ahead of us, but at the end of the day, we’re just looking forward to the chance to play.”
Ripley returns two key seniors in Sentavius Hunt and Alex Prather – both logged major minutes last season. The Tigers add to their depth with New Albany transfer Albert McDonald, who Kirk expects to make an immediate impact. The rest of Kirk’s rotation is littered with sophomores and freshmen.
“We’re going to rely on Sentavius and Alex for leadership,” Kirk said. “We’ll count on them, especially early in the season with this young group.”
Hangin’ with Mr. CooperItawamba AHS will be facing one of the best defensive players in the state Friday night.
The Indians visit Louisville in the Class 4A North final, with a trip to the state championship in Jackson on the line. Standing in their way will be Ty Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end.
Cooper was named Mr. Football in 4A this season, and for good reason. He has recorded 106 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and one interception.
In last week’s 28-7 win over Pontotoc, Cooper made seven tackles with 3 tackles for loss.