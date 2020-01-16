Belmont’s Maggie Ledbetter signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus on Wednesday.
Ledbetter, an outside hitter, was named to Daily Journal All-Area first team this season after recording 326 kills, 233 digs, 105 aces, and an 82.2 serving percentage. She helped Belmont to a 23-9 record and the program’s first appearance in the state tournament.
She is the first player from Belmont to sign to play collegiate volleyball, as well as the first player from Tishomingo County.
“This has been a really big dream of mine for so long, and I’ve been working towards this goal for six years,” Ledbetter said. “I expect it to be a lot tougher there, but I’m really interested to see how it all works out.”
Ledbetter fell in love with the MUW program from her first visit and immediately knew that’s where she wanted to be. She said everyone seemed close-knit, and the coaches were extremely easy to work with.
She finished 14th in the state this season in kills, while averaging 3.5 kills per set with a 36.7 kill percentage. Ledbetter also excelled at serving and had only 73 service errors in 411 total serves.
“She has worked really hard at improving fundamentals in all aspects of the game,” Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland said. “Her fundamentals will help her transition more effectively to the college game.”
Union County Tourney
Ingomar’s girls have won five-straight Union County Tournament titles, but that could streak could end this weekend.
The tournament tips off today, with the Lady Falcons (7-15) taking on host New Albany (10-8) at 8:30 p.m. These teams met on Jan. 9, with New Albany winning, 61-42, at Ingomar.
On the boys side, Ingomar is seeking a fifth-consecutive title. If the bracket plays out as expected, the Falcons, who are 22-0 and ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, will face New Albany (14-4) in Saturday’s final.
Ingomar eked out an 82-77 win over the No. 7 Bulldogs a week ago.
Mid-Mississippi
Five teams ranked by the Daily Journal are playing in Saturday’s Mid-Mississippi Challenge at Choctaw County.
New Site’s girls, ranked No. 4, will take on Louisville at 12:20 p.m. No. 2 Pontotoc faces Germantown at 4:20, while No. 10 Tupelo Christian meets Choctaw County at 7.
On the boys side, No. 3 Ripley plays Choctaw Central at 1:40, while No. 8 Pontotoc takes on Southeast Lauderdale at 5:40.
East Webster’s boys and girls are also participating.