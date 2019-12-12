Kylan Blackmon took Washington, D.C., by storm last weekend.
The Oxford guard averaged 32.3 points and 10 rebounds per game during the Quaker Classic, an eight-team tournament held at the prestigious Sidwell Friends School in D.C. He scored a tournament-record and career-high 40 points in Sunday’s 73-62 win over Kipp Academy.
Blackmon, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, made 15 3-pointers, dished out 11 assists and collected eight steals over Oxford’s three games. He was named to the all-tournament team.
“The guard play was definitely at the top of the charts in this tournament,” Oxford coach Drew Tyler said. “Kylan had the best performance out of any of them.”
Blackmon had 27 points in a 70-61 loss to Wilson High and 30 in a loss to St. Albans. The games were played with a 30-second shot clock, but that didn’t affect Blackmon at all.
“Kylan was able to get to the goal and finish late in the shot clock and had some old-fashioned 3-point plays,” Tyler said.
For the season, Blackmon is averaging 29.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.
The Chargers (7-5) are back in action Friday when they host Lafayette.
Lafayette rolling
Lafayette’s boys bowling team is rolling right along.
Last season’s Class II state champ knocked off reigning Class I champ Kossuth on Monday, and that was without its best bowler in top form.
Freshman Jakob Robertson, who led last season’s title charge, has been recovering from a wreck. He’s been picked up by seniors D.C. Bumgardner, Nick Cohen and Matthew Atkinson.
“My top four carried over a 200 average yesterday, and Levi (Freeman) carried a 184, so that was a good testament to them,” coach Kelle Sumrall said. “They pulled through, and they’re pulling their own weight now. They’re not relying heavily on Jakob.”
Lafayette’s win Monday avenged a loss to Kossuth earlier this season.
“I would say it’s a really, really good win for us,” Sumrall said.
All-star additions
Two area football players have been added to the North roster for the Bernard Blackwell Classic.
Booneville athlete Davian Price and Houston lineman Calvin McMillian will play in the seniors-only all-star game, which is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Milner Stadium in Gulfport.
Price was the Blue Devils’ biggest playmaker on offense this year. He had 1,226 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing along with 455 yards and five TDs receiving.
McMillian was a two-way player for Houston. He recorded 40 tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss, and on offense he had a 78 percent blocking grade with 54 pancake blocks.