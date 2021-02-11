The baseball season hasn’t even started, and Booneville has already suffered a big loss.
Zac Gann, the Blue Devils’ most-experienced pitcher, will miss the entire season after suffering a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder.
Over the last two seasons, Gann boasted a 3.55 ERA and struck out 48 over 47 1/3 innings pitched. At the plate, the senior held a .389 batting average with 25 RBIs.
“Zac has been with us since the eighth grade, and he’s played in a lot of big games for us,” Booneville head coach Kevin Williams said. “As much as we are going to miss him on the mound, we’re going to miss his bat in the lineup.”
The loss of Gann is tough to swallow, but Williams is hopeful he has the pieces to step up when called upon. The Blue Devils feature 12 seniors with plenty of big arms like Hayden Donahue, Jackson McCoy and Bryce Lindsey, who gave up a combined three runs in a shortened season a year ago.
Kyle Church and Eli Jones are two other candidates out of the loaded senior bunch that could pitch some innings as well.
“We’ve got a really deep class,” said Williams. “They’ve been in a lot of big situations before.”
Buchanan soars
Destaan Buchanan made a big impact in his lone year at Tupelo Christian.
The senior guard set a school record for points in a season with 412 – 15.3 per game – and he was at his best at season’s end. In the Eagles’ final three games, Buchanan scored 42 points against Jumpertown, 25 against Hamilton and 22 against Baldwyn.
TCPS (12-15) saw its season come to an end Monday with a 58-51 loss to Baldwyn in the first round of the Division 2-1A tournament.
“He really turned a corner for us about a week ago,” coach Jason Harrison said. “He really started playing really good basketball for us.”
The 6-foot-4 Buchanan, a transfer from Okolona, also collected 29 total rebounds over those three games.
Normally a guard, he often had to play in the post this season due to a personnel shortage there.
“If Alex (Lipscomb) got in foul trouble, Destaan had to leave the two guard and go to the five, which is not a very easy transition,” Harrison said. “He finally got to where he didn’t mind it too bad as the year went on.
“He was able to guard either the center or the point, which helped us.”
Diamond jamborees
Baseball and softball teams will hit the diamond this weekend for preseason jamborees.
Nettleton is among the teams hosting a baseball jamboree. Participants include Mantachie, Mooreville, North Pontotoc, Tishomingo County and Tupelo.
Mooreville is hosting a softball jamboree, with South Pontotoc and Tupelo included in the field.
The regular season begins next week.