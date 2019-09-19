Booneville’s basketball team already had high expectations for the 2019-20 season. They’re even higher now.
That’s because the Blue Devils picked up two transfers from New Site this fall: Bryton Smith and Chandler Johnson. Smith, who played point guard for the Royals, averaged 14.1 points and 2.0 assists per game last season.
“I think he can fit in with any team,” coach Michael Smith said. “He’s really good and his work ethic is off the charts. … I couldn’t ask for more from a player than what he does, how hard he works.”
Bryton Smith joins a Booneville team that returns most of its core from last year, when it went 19-10 and won the Division 1-3A title. The Blue Devils made a disappointing exit in the first round of the playoffs.
“They’re frustrated with the end result the last couple of years and expect more of themselves,” Michael Smith said. “This is one of the most talented and deep teams we’ve had.”
Johnson averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game for New Site last season. He and Smith are both seniors and add even more game experience to the Blue Devils’ roster.
Kaleb Guy, Billy Johnson and Trey McKinney are returning starters, but several players will get a crack at significant playing time.
Lady Lions perfect
The Hamilton Lady Lions, who most recently won back-to-back slow-pitch state titles in 2016 and 2017, stayed undefeated on the season as they rolled to a 22-0 division win at Winona on Tuesday night.
Hamilton (16-0) is averaging more than 10 runs per game and has scored in double digits in its last four wins.
The Lady Lions are led by five seniors: outfielders Caylin Ferraro and Jordan Ray, third baseman Faith Fontenot, shortstop Tori Harrison and pitcher Kaitlyn Gosa. They still have three division games remaining, with two against Eupora and one against East Webster.
Johnson charging
Oxford’s Walt Johnson is off to a strong start this season.
The senior cross country runner won the Class 4A-6A division of the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday. He finished with a time of 16:47.97.
That comes on the heels of Johnson’s strong season-opening performance at the prestigious Memphis Twilight Classic. He ran a personal best 16:24.31 and finished 14th in a crowded field.
Johnson finished third at last year’s 6A state meet.