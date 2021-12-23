This is not a typo: Pontotoc’s Jamiya Bowen recorded 17 blocked shots in a single game last weekend.
The 6-foot-2 senior’s swat-fest came in a 54-52 win against Collierville (Tenn.) on Saturday. Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said he has never seen anything like it.
“The most I’ve ever had is earlier this year, she had 12 blocks in a game,” he said.
Bowen, a transfer from Shannon, is averaging 8.2 blocks per game. She’s also averaging 12.4 points and 9.7 rebounds, making her a triple-double threat every night. Bowen had 18 points and 15 rebounds against Collierville.
She came to Pontotoc as a raw talent but has worked hard to polish her game.
“She’s always blocked some shots, but now she’s learning how to time a little better,” Heard said. “…We’ve spent a lot of time working on letting the other people shoot the basketball, and then you go block it in the air.”
Bowen’s play has been a huge plus for Pontotoc (10-3), the reigning Class 4A state champion. She pairs nicely in the post with senior Samya Brooks, giving point guard Allie Beckley good options when she drives the paint.
“I told her the other day, ‘You’re not a role player here. I need you to come out here and be a major player on our team.’ She’s starting to really embrace that role,” Heard said.
Tossing shutouts
No soccer team has been able to crack Amory’s defense over the past month.
The Panthers (9-4) have won six-straight matches, all of them shutouts, and have started 5-0 in division play. The clean sheets were notched by goalkeeper Landon Koehn, but he’s had a lot of help from a strong back line. Lane Carroll, Mattison Glenn, Riley Grace and Tyler Sledge have been a brick wall.
“We’ve done a pretty good job defending it, and when teams have gotten opportunities on corners or getting a shot, (Koehn’s) been in good position to make plays on it,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said.
Offensively, Amory has been led by Clayton Reese, who has scored 20 goals. Nine other players have also recorded goals.
The Panthers are off for the holidays but hope to maintain their momentum when play resumes.
“It’s all about staying healthy and putting yourself in good shape, not losing anything over the holiday and being ready to go when you come back,” Clayton said.
Glenn gets 250 wins
With two wins over Senatobia last Friday, Corinth boys and girls soccer coach Cameron Glenn collected his 250th career win.
Glenn is in his 10th season leading the Lady Warriors’ program, and he picked up the duties to guide the Warriors two seasons ago.
Corinth is where Glenn has earned 138 of his victories. Before his stint at Corinth, Glenn won 112 matches in four years coaching Horn Lake's boys and girls.
“It’s really kind of mind-blowing. It’s really not easy,” Glenn said. “You can only play 22 games per season – not counting postseason. Obviously, coaching boys and girls has helped that a little bit, in terms of getting some wins.”
The Lady Warriors (7-4, 4-1 Division 1-4A) solidified their standing for a 10th-straight postseason berth, while the Warriors (7-5, 3-2) have kept their playoff hopes alive as the calendar turns to 2022.