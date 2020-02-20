The New Albany boys went on the road and grabbed one of the biggest wins of the playoffs so far.
After trailing by four points with 40 seconds left, No. 7-ranked New Albany beat Gentry, 60-59, on Tuesday night in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
The Bulldogs advance to the second round to face Pontotoc on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I just told my guys that we had one game and we had to leave it all on the floor,” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. “I said if we played hard and left everything out there, we can live with the results.”
New Albany led the game by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, but Gentry stormed back and took a 59-55 lead with 40.3 seconds left.
Following a timeout, New Albany cut the lead to two points. On the other end, Gentry missed a free throw, then the Bulldogs cut the lead to 59-58 on a free throw. Gentry missed another free throw, and New Albany took the lead on a layup with 13 seconds left.
On Gentry’s last possession, New Albany came up with a steal to win the game.
“A lot of teams go into those atmospheres and get intimidated, but with my boys, you would’ve thought we were playing at home,” Shettles said.
Young Wolverines
Jon Ginn’s young team is growing up.
East Webster’s girls have gone 12-4 since Christmas and are 20-9 overall heading into Friday’s Class 2A second-round playoff game at Coahoma County.
The Lady Wolverines have just one senior on the roster, but a tough early schedule gave the younger players some seasoning.
“Before Christmas we took a few lumps,” Ginn said. “We’re a real young team. But they’re really starting to mature.”
Whitney Winter, a junior, leads East Webster with 12 points per game and was named the Division 2-2A offensive player of the year. Junior Meri-Grace Gregg (11.5 ppg) can hurt teams with her outside shot.
Freshman Shemeriah Cooper has provided a big boost off the bench, averaging 10.5 points and 8 rebounds per game, but she suffered a knee injury last week and might not play Friday.
“We’ve had to go more guard-oriented the last couple of games since losing her,” Ginn said.
Coahoma County (26-3) is led by Nakia Cheatham, who’s averaging a double-double.
“They’ve got a good ball-handler, a good shooter, and a post player,” Ginn said. “That’s a great way to start your team, and they’re all athletic.
“It’s a deadly combination.”
Shoup to Amory
Chris Shoup has been hired as Amory’s defensive coordinator.
Shoup, an assistant coach at Tupelo for the past six years, received school board approval last week. He has been a defensive coordinator before, at Corinth (2012-13).
Shoup replaces Coty Cox, who left the team to be assistant principal at Amory High School.