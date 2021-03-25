Booneville’s Hallie Burns is “killing it.”
Those are the words of her coach, Jessica Taylor, and she’s right. Burns has been mowing down opponents from the pitcher’s circle all season for the No. 5-ranked Lady Blue Devils.
She’s been especially good the past week.
Over her last four outings, the sophomore has allowed one earned run on eight hits with 60 strikeouts and just three walks in 26 innings. She had 15 strikeouts in Monday’s 2-1 win over Division 1-3A foe Kossuth.
“She throws hard, first of all, but then she has such good movement,” Taylor said. “She’s a smart pitcher. We call her pitches, but she understands what she has to do as a pitcher.”
Burns can reach the low 60s with her fastball, and she also has a curve and rise ball in her repertoire. Young as she is, Burns has been playing for Booneville (13-3, 3-0) since seventh grade, and she was the staff ace last spring before COVID-19 shut the season down.
For the season, Burns is 10-0 with a 0.21 ERA, 158 strikeouts and five walks in 66 1/3 innings.
Her career trajectory suggests that Burns could play at a high level in college. But Taylor said that’s not a big concern right now.
“Hallie is living in the moment,” Taylor said. “I talk to her about her future, and I know she’s thinking about it, but right now Hallie’s enjoying being a sophomore at Booneville High School.”
Weir to Bulldogs
Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir will be a preferred walk-on at Mississippi State.
The senior held a signing ceremony Wednesday. A preferred walk-on (PWO) is a player who a coach would like to have on the team but cannot offer financial assistance to for at least a year.
Weir was a two-year starter for Tupelo, completing 54.8% of his passes for 3,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his career.
Weir also had PWO offers from Memphis, TCU and Virginia Tech, and he had scholarship offers from UT Martin and Southern Illinois.
Wilson commits to MSU golf
Hickory Flat’s Drew Wilson no longer has his dreams on hold.
The junior standout committed to the Mississippi State men’s golf program last Friday after receiving a scholarship offer late last summer.
“I grew up a Mississippi State fan. It’s always been my dream to play there,” Wilson said.
Wilson picked up tons of Division 1 interest after a hot-swinging summer that saw him pick up two wins and several top-5 finishes on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from other SEC members like Auburn and Ole Miss.
Wilson’s talent sparked the start of a golf program at Hickory Flat this year. In their first match on March 15 at Oaks Country Club in New Albany, the Rebels finished in first place as a team, led by Wilson’s match-low 33 for medalist honors.
“It’s cool to see the program take off,” said Wilson. “I’ve enjoyed being out there competing.”