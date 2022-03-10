Hallie Burns went straight from winning one state championship to chasing another.
The junior helped Booneville win the Class 3A basketball title on Saturday, notching five points, five rebounds and three steals in a 46-30 win over Noxubee County. Two days later she was on the softball diamond, pitching seven strong innings as the No. 1-ranked Lady Devils beat No. 2 Saltillo, 5-4.
“To be honest, I didn’t expect anything less,” Booneville coach Jessica Taylor said.
Burns led Booneville to the state softball title last season, going 24-1 with a 0.87 ERA and 337 strikeouts. She wasn’t at her sharpest Monday, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with five walks and 12 strikeouts. But Taylor knows Burns will return to form soon.
Third baseman and pitcher Olivia Garrett also returned from the hardwood, and Taylor is glad to have the whole team back together. Booneville is 1-3, with blowout losses against Corinth and Pontotoc.
“It was huge for all our kids and to have everybody back together and to have that confidence on the mound,” Taylor said.
Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland executed the same sort of quick turnaround. The senior scored 23 points as the Panthers beat Velma Jackson 43-39 in the 2A final on Friday, then came home and played two baseball games Saturday.
“After winning the state championship Friday, I saw him in the locker room after, and he said, ‘Let’s go get that division win tomorrow night,’” Pine Grove baseball coach Matt King said. “I said, ‘Man, don’t worry about that. You just worry about celebrating this.’”
After struggling a bit in a 9-1 loss to Belmont, Rowland had a hit and scored two runs in a 9-5 win over Hickory Flat. He also threw one inning of scoreless relief.
“He’s a competitor,” King said. “There’s not many like him.”
MS/AL hoops
The 30th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Games tip off Saturday at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.
The girls game starts at 1 p.m., with the boys game set for 3 p.m. Admission is $10.
Two area players are participating: Tupelo’s Braxton Bishop and Pontotoc’s Samya Brooks. Bishop, a point guard, averaged 10.0 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. Brooks, a forward, averaged 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds.
Last year, Alabama’s girls won 102-70, while Mississippi’s boys won 93-91.
Wood plaque
Corinth High School will honor longtime tennis coach Lynn Wood today.
A plaque dedication ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at the Corinth tennis complex. The plaque will note the accomplishments of Wood, who died in May of 2020 at the age of 76.
Wood formed Corinth’s tennis program in 1972 and coached the Warriors until his retirement in 2011. He led the program to 14 team state championships.