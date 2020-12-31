Madison Bennett’s grandparents thought they were seeing things.
As they watched ESPN’s SportsCenter on Tuesday night, their granddaughter suddenly appeared on the screen. Bennett’s long 3-point shot at the buzzer, which gave Tishomingo County a 47-44 win over Choctaw Central, was the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s daily segment of the top 10 plays.
“They called me and told me about it, and I was like, ‘What?’” Bennett said. “I was with my team at the moment, and we all gathered around a TV and watched it.”
It was one of three buzzer beaters involving area teams on Tuesday.
The Tishomingo County- Choctaw Central game was tied at 44-44 with the clock winding down when Bennett, a junior guard, took a pass from Adnee Floyd and heaved a shot from well behind the 3-point line. The ball swished through the net as the buzzer sounded.
“I thought it was on target,” said Bennett, who averages 12 points per game and shoots 34% from 3-point range. “I was just waiting for it to come down. It felt like forever, like it wouldn’t ever come down.”
The Lady Braves (13-1), ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, had tied the game with 1 minute left on Maura Nunley’s 3-pointer. When Bennett’s shot went down, it gave her team revenge on Choctaw Central, which knocked Tishomingo County out of last season’s Class 4A playoffs.
“This is a great win,” Bennett said. “We celebrated after the game, but we just have to stay focused, because this season is much bigger than this one game.”
On the Brinker
Pontotoc’s Gavin Brinker tends to score his points below the 3-point line, but he drained a triple at the buzzer on Tuesday to give the No. 1-ranked Warriors a 56-53 win against Holmes County Central.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore, who finished with 20 points, took a pass across the top of the key, dribbled twice, and let it fly. Brinker said he felt confident the shot was going in.
“Throughout the game the teams were hitting shots back to back to back to back, so I felt like I was going to make it,” Brinker said. “And I was on the whole game, so I just trusted myself to make that shot.”
Flake superior
Following a late bucket from Horn Lake, Ripley girls head coach Steve Willey put the fate of the game in his team’s hands in a timeout on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, down two, chose to go for the win – and it paid off.
Senior guard Sydney Flake knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left for a 54-53 win over the Lady Eagles at the Desoto Central Invitational.
“I saw a little bit of space for me to get the shot off, and I thought out of anybody, I wanted to be the one to take it and put myself in that position to win or lose the game,” Flake said.
Flake’s heroics keeps the defending 4A champs’ momentum alive, now with eight-straight wins after dropping the first two games of the season.
“We are finding ways to win games right now,” said Willey. “That’s about all you can ask for.”