McKhi Castro’s move from goalkeeper to attacking midfielder is already paying dividends this season for Ripley.
Last year’s Class 4A state runner-up is 7-1 so far this season thanks in large part to a team-leading eight goals from the junior.
“He can play all over the field,” Ripley coach Joe Hunsucker said. “His transition has been smooth so far, but he’s got the potential to get even better.”
Castro helped the Tigers record six clean sheets as the goalkeeper last season. So far this season, senior Yahir Elias has notched three shutouts in the net.
“He’s been biding his time over the last few years, and he’s doing the most with his opportunity now,” Hunsucker said.
The Tigers are 2-0 in Division 1-4A after a pair of 2-1 wins over New Albany and Corinth. Both game-winning goals came from last year’s All-Area selection Alan Rangel, who is second on the team with five goals.
Rene Benandino has a team-leading five assists.
“We returned a lot of from last year, so we have high expectations for this group to get it done,” Hunsucker said.
Ripley returns to the pitch next Tuesday at home against Tishomingo County as both teams continue 1-4A action.
All-state honorees
Mississippi’s football coaches recently announced their all-state teams. Several area players were honored, and three received individual awards.
Lafayette defensive lineman D.J. Burgess was named the overall player of the year for Class 5A. The senior recorded 120 tackles, 43 tackles-for-loss, 17.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles this season.
West Point’s Keon Cunningham was named the 5A defensive player of the year. The senior linebacker made 68 tackles and 7.5 TFL, and he led the Green Wave to the state championship game.
Senior Zy Ford of East Webster was named the overall and defensive player of the year in 2A. The Louisiana Tech commit recorded 139 tackles, 20 TFL and 7 sacks as a linebacker, plus he rushed for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns as a running back.
MS/AL All-Star game kicks Saturday
The 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football game will kickoff Saturday at noon at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
Seven area players will participate in the event.
Of the seven, just two are on offense in West Point RB Cameron Young and Oxford OL Stratton Smith. Defensively, West Point’s Keon Cunningham, East Webster’s Zy Ford and Lafayette’s Mario Wilbourn Jr. are in a loaded linebacker group.
New Albany DB Cameron Knox and Tupelo DL Jacarius Clayton will be coached by area coaches. Itawamba AHS head coach Clint Hoots is over the defensive line, while Tupelo’s Ty Hardin is leading the defensive backs.
The game will be livestreamed through FNUTL.com. It will also be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV & Firestick.