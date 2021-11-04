Oxford could clinch a division title tonight. It could also wind up in fourth place.
Such is the nature of playing in arguably the toughest football division in the state, 2-6A. The Chargers (7-3, 5-1) visit Madison Central (8-1, 5-1) tonight and can earn a No. 1 playoff seed with a win.
But a loss could drop Oxford all the way to fourth, if Clinton (5-4, 4-2) beats Murrah (1-9, 0-6) – which is highly likely. In that scenario, Starkville (9-1, 5-1) could grab the division crown by beating Grenada (5-5, 1-5).
“We all knew coming in how strong this division was going to be and knew that there were going to be some really good teams left out when it was all said and done,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “You’ve got to come to play every week.”
Oxford has treated all of its division games as playoff games, and that approach has worked. Following a loss to Clinton, the Chargers beat Starkville 42-35 and then edged Grenada 19-17 last week.
“When we play well in all three phases, good things happen,” Cutcliffe said. “That’s kind of obvious, I guess, but that’s one of the things we’ve tried to emphasize, is it’s going to take all three phases and playing at a high level in all three. You can’t really have a lapse.”
Eagles soaring
West Union boys basketball has lit the nets on fire through the first week of the season.
The Eagles are 2-0 after an 86-59 win over North Pontotoc on Tuesday. West Union took down Alcorn Central 79-75 in overtime last Friday.
The 82.5 points per game is a product of cohesiveness early on.
“We’ve got a lot of guys out there playing together,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “We’ve got about six or seven guys that all piece together and flow together real nicely.”
Two sophomores are leading the charge for the Eagles. Greer Manning was the top scorer with 20 points in the win over Central and followed with an 18-point night against the Vikings. Cole Morris Willard led with 22 against North Pontotoc and added 19 against Central.
“They are scoring (their points) from different spots,” Hayles said of the sophomore duo. “That’s what I’ve been the most pleased about.”
Dores start hot
Lafayette’s girls soccer team, which has won three-straight Class 5A state titles, is off to a fast start.
The Lady Commodores are 3-0 after wins against Grenada, Hernando and Germantown. They’ve been led by junior Julia Perkins, a Daily Journal All-Area pick last season, who has tallied five goals and three assists.
Senior Hudson Lindsay and freshman Caroline Perkins have three goals apiece.
Up next for Lafayette is a trip to Tupelo on Friday. It’s the season opener for the Golden Wave.