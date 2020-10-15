Ripley girls basketball is on the path to reloading for this upcoming season.
The defending Class 4A state champs took the floor as preseason practice began on Monday for high school teams across the state.
“Just like any season, it’s a new season with new people. We are just going back over the basics and will continue to do that,” Ripley head coach Steve Willey said.
The Lady Tigers, who went 32-2 last season, have seven seniors to replace from last year’s title run, including Siarra Jackson and Amelya Hatch, both of whom were named to the Daily Journal’s All-Area team a season ago.
Jackson averaged 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, while Hatch added 13 points, 4 assists and 2 steals per contest.
Ripley returns three key pieces in twin sisters Skylar and Sydney Flake, as well as junior Amy Rodgers.
The “next man up” mentality is certainly something Willey is preaching in the early going of practices.
“I told them that we played 34 games last year, but you practiced against the No. 1 team in the state every day,” Willey said of his younger players. “You went against the best team in the state every day, and now is the chance to prove you’ve gotten better.”
Ripley will open its season against Shannon on Nov. 3 in Tupelo.
COVID-free football?
As of Wednesday afternoon, none of this week’s football games involving area teams have been canceled.
It would be the first time this season that no games were called off due to COVID-19. And this comes a week after a season-high six games were canceled – four of them because out-of-area opponents were in quarantine.
Two of those teams, Coldwater and Noxubee County, are now out of quarantine and will play area squads. Coldwater hosts Biggersville, while Noxubee County visits Hatley.
East Webster is out of quarantine after missing its last two games. The Wolverines have an open date this Friday and are back in action next week against Eupora.
MAIS playoffs
The MAIS volleyball championships start today, with one area team competing.
Regents of Oxford, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, will take on No. 11 seed Simpson Academy at 4 p.m. at Hartfield Academy in Flowood. The winner will face third-seeded Jackson Prep at 5 p.m.
Regents (11-20) is led by Lauren Niemeyer, who has recorded 155 kills and 149 digs.
The third-place and championship matches will be played Saturday at Mississippi College.