Daren Coffey likes to joke that when he’s done coaching basketball, he’s going to start a rodeo career.
“That’s what I tell folks all the time,” the Calhoun City boys coach said with a laugh.
Chances are, Coffey is nowhere near finished on the basketball court, which makes his achievements thus far that much more impressive.
The 44-year-old picked up his 400th career win on Saturday, when the Wildcats beat Bruce, 89-52. Coffey is in his 20th season as a head coach, all of them spent at Calhoun City, his alma mater.
“I look at those 400 (wins), and they were an earned 400,” Coffey said. “That’s why I appreciate it so much, with all the brutal schedules throughout the years.
“There are a lot of cherished wins and a lot of cherished memories, too.”
Coffey began his career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Okolona under Bobby Ford. After two years there, he took over at Calhoun City.
Under his direction, the Wildcats have been to the MHSAA state tournament seven times and won nine division tournament titles.
Coffey was named Coach of the Year by the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association in 2009 and 2014.
He doesn’t see himself stepping away any time soon.
“When I lose my energy and passion for it, that’s when I’m going to stop,” he said. “I don’t look at age, I look at the passion I put into the game, and the energy.”
PANTHERS ROLLING
It’s not yet Christmas, and Pine Grove’s boys have surpassed their win total of last season.
The Panthers, 9-20 a year ago, are off to an 11-1 start. They’ve been led by sophomore Carson Rowland, who averages 20.5 points per game, but he has plenty of scoring help.
Freshman Jack Hudson (11.8 ppg), senior Mason Bullock (10.8 ppg), senior Cade Wilder (9.5 ppg) and junior John Bullock (8.5 ppg) give Pine Grove a good balance.
“They share the ball pretty well,” coach Jake Walker said. “We’ve had different guys on different nights step up and score.”
Rowland also averages 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, and he’s improved his defensive play.
“He’s put some muscle on, and he’s a little more explosive,” Walker said. “He’s a little bit better leader than he was last year.”
Pine Grove returns to action tonight at East Union.
HOLIDAY TOURNEYS
Several basketball tournaments are on tap this weekend and next.
The Tupelo Shootout is scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Among the matchups are Pontotoc vs. Starkville boys, Tupelo vs. Pine Grove girls, and Tupelo vs. Coahoma County boys.
Travis Outlaw’s Slam Dunk at the Hump will be held Dec. 26-27 at Mississippi State. Starkville’s boys will take on Tupelo on that Friday.
The Kiwanis Classic (Booneville) and the Rumble by the River (Fulton) are both set for Dec. 28.