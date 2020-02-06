Lafayette’s persistence has finally paid off.
It’s been a tough season for the basketball Commodores, who are led by second-year coach Brad Gray. He’s coached winners at Senatobia and New Albany, among other schools, but he had a project on his hands when coming to Lafayette.
On Tuesday night, the ‘Dores pulled off a 78-77 road upset of No. 8-ranked Pontotoc. It snapped a nine-game losing streak and improved Lafayette’s record to 3-19.
“The past six games or so, except for maybe Center Hill, we’ve been extremely competitive,” Gray said. “We’ve done a lot more good things than bad things, which is kind of a sign that hopefully your team is turning the corner a little bit.”
Sophomore Kylen Vaughn scored a career-high 41 points on 14 of 20 shooting, and his two free throws with 1:06 to go gave Lafayette a 78-75 lead. Pontotoc had three shots in the final six seconds but couldn’t find the basket.
Vaughn, a 6-foot-1 guard, is one of several young players on the roster. Despite all the losing, they’re still going hard.
“To their credit, they are still sticking with the game plan, still showing up to practice every day,” Gray said. “Attitudes are still great, and they’re still competing their tails off.”
Lafayette returns to action tonight when it hosts Ripley.
2,000-point club
Mantachie senior McKinley Montgomery hit a big milestone a few weeks ago.
On Jan. 17, she reached 2,000 career points in a 64-63 win against Walnut. She was honored for the achievement on Friday with a commemorative 2,000-point ball.
Montgomery has been a starter since seventh grade, but this is Mantachie’s first winning season during her career. The Lady Mustangs are 16-7 under third-year coach Kevin White, who credits Montgomery for helping lay a strong foundation.
“Everything was essentially built around her,” White said. “She’s just that kid that everybody has relied upon to make things happen.”
Montgomery averages 16.3 points per game, and she scored 43 against Tremont earlier this season.
Mantachie hits the court again next week in the Division 1-2A tournament.
Starkville Seminole
Starkville junior quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to play football at Florida State on Sunday.
He made his announcement on Twitter with a graphic and caption that read, “Excited to be a SEMINOLE! #Tribe21.”
Rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247sports, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pro-style quarterback has had a stellar career for the Yellowjackets.
In 36 games played, Altmyer has completed 454 of 659 passes for 5,523 yards, 63 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. He has a career 68.9 completion percentage and has a 31-6 record in games he has played in.
He passed for a career-high 3,093 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions this past season as a junior.
Florida State coach Mike Norvell was the first coach to offer Altmyer two years ago when Norvell was coaching at Memphis. Once Norvell took the job at Florida State, Altmyer quickly took a visit, and the offer came shortly after.