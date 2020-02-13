Zeke Cook has returned just in time to help Starkville make another title run.
The senior post player made his season debut on Tuesday night, helping the Yellowjackets beat South Panola, 82-55, in the first round of the Division 3-6A tournament. Cook had eight points and three rebounds in the win.
Cook has been out since breaking his left foot in October – the same foot he broke in April.
“To be off for as long as he’s been off, to come back in the condition that he’s in, he looked really good,” coach Greg Carter said.
Starkville (20-2), the reigning 6A state champ, should be a more well-rounded team with Cook in the lineup. He averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game last season and was named MVP of the 6A title game.
“He adds another dimension to what we already have,” Carter said. “We’re a pretty good 3-point shooting team. We can spread four shooters out and put him in the middle. Either he’s operating one-on-one, or one of the shooters is going to be open.”
Starkville, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, will face Greenville on Friday in the 3-6A final.
Rain woes
As it does so often, the rain has ruined baseball and softball practices for many area teams.
After a few days of sunshine and practices early last week, teams headed to the indoor facilities and batting cages to prepare as best as possible.
Some teams, including the Houston Hilltoppers, have also had multiple days of no practice at all due to schools closing early to try to avoid weather issues altogether.
“I feel like I say it every year, but I really think this has been the worst year that I have seen as far as just not being able to get on the field,” Houston softball coach Derick Kirby said.
Some teams, such as Tupelo baseball, have nice indoor facilities that can help alleviate some of the stresses that come with rain.
Tupelo has been able to throw bullpens inside, while also having batters face live pitching.
“Our indoors is a huge asset because we can actually do things indoor such as take ground balls and face live pitching,” coach Justin Reed said. “I mean, there’s no getting on the field at all. It’s a mess.”
1-3A postponed
The Division 1-3A tournament has been pushed back due to weather concerns.
Games scheduled for Wednesday will now be played Friday, while Friday’s consolation and championship games will be Saturday. The tournament is being hosted by Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville.
Teams cannot play today because Northeast’s men and women have home games.