Houston’s hitters have been crushing it all season, and nobody more so than P.J. Cooper.
The junior left fielder leads the No. 1-ranked Lady Hilltoppers with a .569 batting average. She also has 13 doubles, three home runs, 35 RBIs and is riding a 17-game hitting streak.
“She’s just one of those kids that wills herself to get on base,” Houston coach Derick Kirby said.
An example: After striking out her first two at-bats against Grenada on Tuesday, Cooper hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to extend Houston’s lead in an 8-4 win.
Houston (17-2) had a relatively modest nine hits in that game. For the season, the Lady Toppers are batting .401, and they’re dangerous throughout their lineup.
Freshman Blakely Gill is hitting .508 with four home runs; sophomore Sydney Bean is hitting .493; senior pitcher Paige Kilgore – a Southern Miss signee – is batting .459; and senior McKayla Crowley is batting .400 with four homers.
“If we can maintain like this, it’s going to be the best-hitting team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Kirby, who’s in his sixth year as coach.
Houston has already wrapped up the Division 4-3A title and is getting into playoff mode. A tough end-of-season schedule should help – the Lady Toppers played 6A power Hernando on Friday, losing 9-8 in nine innings, and has upcoming games against Corinth and South Panola.
“Playing Hernando the other night and Grenada last night, those two games in themselves are enough to get you ready,” Kirby said.
Swimmer Greer signs
Pontotoc swimmer Rani Greer signed with Davidson College on Wednesday.
Greer is a six-time state champion, winning three titles in the 200-meter individual medley and three in the 100-meter breaststroke.
The main reason she chose Davidson, a private liberal arts college in North Carolina, is because of academics. Greer is a 4.0 student.
“I wanted a school that prioritized academics over athletics,” she said. “… I plan on going into environmental law, so I wanted something to prepare me for that.”
Greer will continue to push herself in the pool, too.
“I’m looking forward to the different training, because I haven’t lifted or done morning practices, and they do that. I’ll be swimming twice a day, three times a week, and I’m looking forward to that.”
Smith leaving Wolverines
East Webster has an opening for a new baseball coach.
Second-year head coach Jordan Smith was announced on Wednesday as the next head coach of Newton County.
Smith has spent the last seven years in Maben, including five as an assistant to legendary coach Wes Johnson, who retired in 2019. Smith was an assistant on East Webster’s 2015 Class 2A state championship team.
The Wolverines are currently 13-10 on the season and 4-3 in Division 2-2A play. East Webster wraps up division play Friday when it hosts Calhoun City. The Wildcats won the first game of the series, 9-1, on Tuesday night