Corinth might be without one of its top defenders this week.
Carter Bonds, the Warriors’ leading tackler, is day-to-day after suffering a non-football injury last weekend. Bonds suffered a broken toe and had to have stitches after an accident involving an axe going through his boot.
Bonds has 86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1 sack and two interceptions this season from the linebacker and safety positions. On offense, he has 32 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
“He wants to play, but right now we want to make sure he’s 100% healthy before we put him on the field,” coach Todd Lowery said. “We’ve all played with broken toes and broken fingers, so it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Lowery said Bonds will be a game-time decision, but he is preparing as if Bonds will be out. In his absence this week, Cayden Betts has moved over to safety and is filling that role well. On the season, Betts has 17 tackles and two interceptions.
Also on defense, Tam Patterson has moved back into a starting role after working through a small ankle injury. He has nine tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defended.
“Cayden has done a great job this week, and he knows the defense well,” Lowery said. “Tam is also back so that really picks up the slack. We aren’t really worried about not having him out there, but I want him out there when he’s ready.”
Replacing Hammock
New Site’s girls had a strong summer, but that means only so much to Byron Sparks.
His Lady Royals open the 2019-20 basketball season tonight by hosting Tishomingo County, the Daily Journal’s preseason No. 10 team.
New Site lost two starters from last season’s 27-10 squad, including point guard Chloe Hammock. She was a three-year starter who averaged 16.3 points per game last season.
“You never know when you get to the real games, and losing Chloe and Maycee Chambers, too, those was two really good guards for us,” Sparks said.
Returning starters for New Site are Hannah Campbell, Ivy Loden and Katelyn Moreland, all of whom will share point guard duties. Campbell, a junior, averaged 14.8 ppg last season.
Loden and Moreland averaged 3.7 and 4.1, respectively, but Sparks believes they can bring more to the table this year.
“We need Katelyn to pick it up offensively,” he said, “which I feel she will.”
Hound Dog Classic
Basketball’s opening weekend is highlighted by the annual Hound Dog Classic, hosted by Tupelo.
The Saturday event features five girls games and three boys games, starting with Itawamba AHS versus Oxford girls at 11 a.m. That’s followed by Belmont, which reached the Class 3A final last season, against Saltillo.
Both of Pontotoc’s teams are in action, with the boys facing New Site and the girls meeting Center Hill. Also, New Site’s girls take on Shannon, while North Panola’s boys face Southaven.
The last two games will be Tupelo’s girls against Starkville, followed by Tupelo’s boys against reigning 5A champ Center Hill.