Tupelo Christian’s football team is on the verge of achieving another first.
The Eagles have qualified for the Class 1A state playoffs three years running. But they are now in position to host a playoff game for the first time.
TCPS (4-2, 4-1) is in second place in Division 2-1A with three weeks left in the regular season.
“It’s big motivation, the fact that we’ve never been able to host a playoff game at TCPS,” coach Shaune Holiday said. “That was one of our team goals for this year – whether it was finishing first or second, we wanted to get a home playoff game.”
Since dropping its first two games of the season – to Biggersville and division leader Nanih Waiya – TCPS has won four in a row. The offense has been powered by senior quarterback Khi Holiday, who over the last four game has accounted for 33 touchdowns passing and rushing.
On the season, he’s passed for 1,587 yards and 21 TDs, and he’s rushed for 989 yards and 20 TDs.
“First off I’ve got to start with my offensive line, the job that they’re doing to give him the time to be able to throw the ball and to be able to run the ball like he’s doing,” Shaune Holiday said. “It’s been amazing watching that offensive line grow. And of course we’ve got some really good receivers.”
The Eagles are in action tonight when they host Smithville (2-4, 2-3).
COVID cancelations
There will be no football in the town of Starkville this Friday.
Starkville was forced into quarantine earlier this week, although it was already scheduled to be off after Laurel canceled a few weeks ago. But the Yellowjackets (6-1, 3-1) have had to cancel next week’s game against Division 2-6A foe Warren Central.
They will next play at Clinton on Nov. 6 to close out the regular season.
Starkville Academy is also off this week after non-district opponent Jackson Academy canceled its trip north due to COVID-19 concerns – but not due to any cases in either program. The Volunteers (5-3, 4-1) will return to the field Oct. 30 for the first round of the MAIS Class 5A playoffs.
Time to hoop
Area basketball teams will take to the court this weekend for preseason jamborees.
Among those hosting a jamboree is Tupelo. Play begins at 9 a.m., and the lineup includes Ripley’s girls, Choctaw Central’s girls, Houlka’s boys and Shannon’s boys.
Ingomar is also hosting teams Saturday, including Pine Grove’s girls, who have won four-straight Class 1A state titles. Play begins at 11 a.m.
Booneville will also host a jamboree that day, starting at 9 a.m. Among the teams participating are Pontotoc’s boys and girls, Amory’s boys and girls, and Potts Camp’s boys and girls.
Each jamboree game lasts two quarters.