The Tupelo Christian football team added another weapon to its already explosive offense last week.
Senior running back Josh Berry returned after suffering a broken collarbone in the team’s preseason jamboree game. He had one carry for 10 yards and a touchdown in the 41-0 win over Hamilton on Friday.
“Getting him back was a big boost to the team spirit,” coach Shaune Holiday said. “We’ve all sat there and watched him work from the ACL to the collarbone, and for him to finally get to play was a Godsend.”
That was Berry’s first game action since Oct. 12 of last season, where his junior year ended due to a torn ACL. In his career, he has 1,063 rushing yards and 14 TDs, and has 12 catches for 155 yards and two TDs.
“He gives us another weapon,” Holiday said. “He’s a guy you can put in the slot or the backfield. He’s going to help take pressure off of everyone.”
He joins a TCPS (5-2, 2-2) offense that is averaging 42.8 points per game. QB Khi Holiday has passed for 2,152 yards and 24 TDs, while WR Noah Foster has 945 receiving yards and 12 TDs. John Avery Herrod has 821 receiving yards and 10 TDs.
On the ground, TCPS averages 136 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry with Holiday leading the way. He has 763 rushing yards and 14 TDs this season.
TCPS will travel to Vardaman (0-7, 0-4) on Friday.
Wave seeking points
Tupelo’s girls basketball team is looking for a few good scorers.
The Lady Wave, who opened preseason practices Monday, have to replace the production of Jalancia Kohlheim, who averaged 14 points per game last season. Leading scorer Che’Mya Carouthers (15 ppg) is back, but the senior is the team’s only proven scorer.
“We’ve had that question a lot. When Alayjah (Sherer) left, who’s going to be your scorer?” coach Matt Justice said. “We had somebody step up. The same thing will happen this year, the next-man-up mentality.”
The most likely candidates are guards Halle Traylor and Jaliscia Florence, both juniors. Justice also has some young players he feels have potential.
Tupelo, which went 22-9 last season, opens the 2019-20 campaign on Nov. 2 when it hosts the Hound Dog Classic.
Soccer: Have mercy
The MHSAA is implementing a new mercy rule for the 2019-2020 soccer season.
Once a team leads by seven goals after the 50th minute, the game will be called due to a mercy rule. Games have to be played at least 10 minutes into the second half, and they can be called at any point after the 50th minute if one team takes too large a lead.
This rule is only for varsity soccer. It will not affect junior high or junior varsity matches unless both coaches agree beforehand.