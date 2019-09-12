A freshman with a strong football pedigree has bolstered Amory’s backfield.
Through three games, Charleston French leads the Panthers in rushing, with 261 yards and three touchdowns on 47 carries. He had 137 yards in the season opener versus Itawamba AHS.
French is the son of former Amory and Ole Miss standout Rufus French. The 5-foot-6, 170-pounder was not expected to be part of the running back rotation, but senior Chris Satterwhite has been limited by a reinjured ACL.
“We wanted to kind of see if (Satterwhite) could push through it, and he just hasn’t been able to do it as much,” coach Allen Glenn said. “So we got on a rotation with Charleston and Titus Irons, and Charleston has shown that he can do it. He’s been kind of a pleasant surprise, honestly.”
Rufus French was a 6-5 Parade All-American tight end at Amory. Glenn is hoping Charleston hits a growth spurt, but he likes what he’s seeing right now from the young back.
“Not the fastest guy in the world, but he has really good vision and runs low to the ground, and he always falls forward,” Glenn said.
Amory hosts rival Aberdeen in the annual A-Game on Friday, and the Panthers will get a boost with the return of James Spratt. The team’s top returning receiver, he’s been out all season with a foot injury.
Jack booting it
Jack Tannehill continues to be Mr. Reliable for Oxford.
The junior kicker has converted all four of his field goal attempts this season, three of which he made in last week’s 33-14 win over Grenada. In two-plus seasons, Tannehill has made 19 of 25 field goals – 76 percent.
He also has 10 touchbacks on kickoffs this season and is averaging 37.1 yards per punt.
The Ole Miss commit leads his Chargers into the annual Crosstown Classic against rival Lafayette on Friday. Tannehill won last year’s game with a last-second field goal.
“Jack, along with Aubrey Bishop, our holder, and Kortlen Wilfawn, our snapper, those guys do an exceptional job of preparing,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “When they get into a big moment, they’re ready to execute because they’ve prepared for it.”
Teams feel heat
The scorching heat plaguing the area this week has already taken a toll on several sports teams.
Daily high temperatures have been been in the low-to-mid 90s and could reach 98 degrees on Friday.
On Monday, Tupelo and Tishomingo County’s softball game was postponed due to the heat. One of Tupelo’s players became sick and passed out during warmups, so the teams decided to call off the game.
Tupelo coach Dana Rhea said the player has already recovered and returned to school on Tuesday.
Football teams are also enduring the heat, especially when trying to practice in the middle of the day. As a counter measure, Tupelo Christian has been starting practice at 7 p.m. each day.
TCPS started practicing at 7 p.m. during the preseason, and coach Shaune Holiday has stuck with it. He said it has been close to 20 degrees cooler some nights, and he likes practicing at the exact time games begin.
“We are taking the heat out of the equation,” Holiday said. “It’s much cooler. Last night we went out and it was great weather. It helps us, and I feel like we still get to do all of our conditioning.”