Jon Ginn reached one career milestone as another one is quickly approaching.
Ginn, who has spent the last four seasons coaching both the girls and boys basketball programs at East Webster, picked up his 400th career win in boys hoops last Friday with an 81-52 win over Eupora.
“At first, I didn’t want to make a big deal of it because it’s just kind of a number,” Ginn said. “But after somebody put it out on social media, I’ve heard from so many former players and coaches and friends, that’s really made it neat.”
Ginn’s Wolverines (7-11) picked up another win on Tuesday against Calhoun City to move to 2-1 in Division 4-2A, but it also moves him closer to win No. 500 for his career – both boys and girls.
He needs two more wins and will get his chance to make that happen tonight as East Webster hosts Vardaman.
“It’s hard to believe I’ve been doing it long enough to get there,” said Ginn. “...It’s just a special feeling.”
Ginn has spent 23 years coaching hoops, starting at Ashland for five years, where he spent the first four seasons also coaching the girls. Then, he moved to Pontotoc for the next 14 years before later settling down at East Webster.
Mustang shocker
On Nov. 9, Mantachie’s girls suffered a 60-point loss at New Site. That sure seems like a long time ago now.
The teams met again Tuesday, and this time the Lady Mustangs came out on top, taking a 58-43 win against the defending Class 2A state champions.
“We just tried to get back to what we’ve been trying to teach here, which is playing hard and not taking any possessions off and having more of a next-play mentality,” Mantachie coach Carleigh King said. “I felt like we’ve been able to grow a lot between early November and now.”
Mantachie (9-8) was led by Abby Patterson’s 19 points, while Nella Jackson had 14.
Darby Pitts has been the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 15 points per game. But she doesn’t have to carry the load, and the whole team is riding a wave of confidence.
Mantachie is 1-0 in Division 1-3A play and will host Kossuth on Friday.
“This win comes at a pretty good time for us,” said King. “We’ve got a pretty big division game on Friday night, and we’re hoping to take this confidence and keep moving forward.”
COVID problems
Several basketball teams have been sidelined by COVID-19 this month, including East Union’s girls, who had to forfeit Tuesday’s Division 1-2A game against Belmont.
The Lady Urchins (11-3) will be back on the court tonight in the first round of the Union County Tournament. But they’ll have only six players available against Myrtle.
Ingomar’s girls and New Albany’s boys are the No. 1 seeds.