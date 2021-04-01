Carys Goodwin has been impossible to get out the last two games.
The Corinth junior has gone 8 for 8 at the plate with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in wins over Division 1-4A foes North Pontotoc and New Albany.
Against North Pontotoc on Friday, Goodwin was 5 for 5 and hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning. She then hit a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth for an 8-7 win.
She had three doubles in Tuesday’s 13-3 win over New Albany.
“She works hard. She’s always trying to get herself better, and it’s paying off for her right now,” Corinth coach Maggi Vondenstein said.
For the season, Goodwin is batting .468 with an .851 slugging percentage and 23 RBIs. She’s also been strong in the circle, with a 7-4 record and 2.91 ERA.
“From the pitching side of it, she learns the strike zone – she’s a student of the game,” Vondenstein said. “She learns the strike zone, and she uses that whenever she’s hitting and takes advantage of it. When she gets a pitch she likes, she’s ready to attack it.”
Vondenstein is hoping these last two wins mark a turning point for Corinth (7-7, 2-2), which returns to action next Tuesday against Ripley.
“We know we’re capable of playing a lot better than we have this season,” she said. “We’re just trying to get everybody to click and on the same page and get everybody productive at the same time.”
Fast Chargers
Oxford’s boys owned the 100-meter dash on Saturday.
Cedric Burrell, Jalen Webb and Dane Harmon took the top three spots in a photo finish at the Oxford Invitational. Burrell finished in 11.41 seconds, while Webb recorded an 11.42 and Harmon an 11.48.
“They’ve been struggling a little bit to run fast 100s,” coach Chris Patton said. “I’d like them to run in the 11.2 range, but I was glad to see that improvement, because they were running 11.6 and got it to 11.4 on Saturday.”
Burrell has won one other race this season, clocking an 11.61 at the North Mississippi Medical Center Relays in Tupelo on March 5. Webb finished seventh in 12.07.
“With Cedric being a junior and Jalen being a senior, they’re capable of doing better things,” Patton said.
Bulldog golfers win
New Albany girls golf continued its winning ways this season with another first place finish on Tuesday, this time at the Mississippi State University Golf Course High School Invitational.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by tournament medalist Caroline King, who shot an 18-hole score of 84 (13-over), and Sylvie Russell capped the team scoring by shooting a 103 for a combined team score of 187, besting second place Germantown by five strokes.
“I was very proud of them,” New Albany head coach Shane Sanderson said. “There was good competition out there that we needed to see.”
King started out rough on the front nine, recording a 47, or 11-over par. King bounced back on the back nine with a two-over 37.
“She had a really rough start, but she got dialed in there,” Sanderson said. “When she gets tuned in like that, she’s pretty dang good.”
New Albany finished ahead of nine other teams, including Oxford (third), Tupelo (fifth) and Corinth (ninth).
On the boys side, Belmont’s Karsten Bryan took home medalist honors with a tournament-low 65 (6-under). Madison Central boys won the event with a team score of 292.