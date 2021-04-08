Baldwyn is in need of a new boys basketball coach.
Grant Goolsby was announced as the next assistant principal at New Albany Elementary School on Wednesday, after spending the last five seasons as the Bearcats’ head coach.
“This was just an opportunity for our family to be close to home and be part of a great school district, that we just could not turn down,” Goolsby said.
Goolsby guided Baldwyn to four playoff appearances while accumulating a 94-46 record over that span. The Bearcats finished as the state runner-up in Class 1A to Ingomar in 2020 and the 2A runner-up in 2017 to Coahoma County.
Baldwyn ended this season with an 8-8 record and a second-round playoff exit with a loss to Coffeeville.
“I had some of the toughest kids,” said Goolsby. “We found ways to win ballgames that you didn’t think we could win.”
Historically, the Baldwyn program is highly thought of – particularly of late. The Bearcats have five state runner-up finishes and one state championship (2013) over the last 11 seasons.
“I walked into a well-oiled machine and just tried to keep it going from there,” Goolsby said. “I believe the Baldwyn job is the best job in the state. Whoever gets the keys to the program will be in great shape for the future.”
Streich hitting stride
Caylie Streich is pitching more like herself.
When the softball season began, the Myrtle junior was still recovering from a broken wrist she suffered in the fall. That made for some tough outings early on.
The wrist has steadily improved, and so has Streich. Over her last five outings, she’s 5-0 with a 0.81 ERA, 31 strikeouts and only one walk.
“She’s back to Caylie, and she’s throwing the ball really well right now,” coach Brooke Gordon said.
In Tuesday’s Division 3-1A opener versus West Union, Streich allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts in a 7-2 win. For the season, she’s 10-3 with a 3.26 ERA.
“When she first started off, her velocity wasn’t what she thought it should be,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘Caylie, look, you’re just back from a big injury, and you’re going to have to build yourself up.’ She took that, she started working hard, putting in extra time, and she’s getting there.”
Myrtle (11-3), ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, is back in action Friday against H.W. Byers.
Lehman commits
Tupelo softball player Paris Lehman has verbally committed to Nicholls State.
The senior pitcher announced her commitment Wednesday morning, saying it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
“When I went on my admissions visit with my family, it just felt like the right fit for me as a person so I could grow as an athlete and an individual,” Lehman said.
Lehman, who also plays shortstop and center field, is batting .474 with four home runs this season for the Lady Wave (5-12).
Nicholls State, a member of the Southland Conference, is 8-17 this season.