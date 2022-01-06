If not for the brace on her left leg, few would know Katie Beth Hall had just returned from an ACL injury.
Ingomar’s senior sharpshooter made her season debut Tuesday night, a little more than five months after surgery on her knee. Hall looked like her normal self, making five 3-pointers and scoring 16 points in the Lady Falcons’ 70-30 win over Smithville.
She did all that in about 12 minutes of floor time.
“Physically, to be honest, I can’t really tell a difference,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “In the past with these injuries it’s been kind of hit-and-miss.”
Hall played a huge role in Ingomar’s Class 1A state championship run last season, averaging 9.6 points per game. She had 18 points in a state semifinal win, making 6 of 7 from 3-point range, and she scored 16 with four triples in the title game.
“Just her ability to space the floor, that changes stuff for us,” Adair said.
No. 5-ranked Ingomar (18-3, 4-0) was able to win without Hall, thanks in part to fab freshman Macie Phifer. But others stepped into the void Hall left.
“It forces people into a greater role than what they might have been playing had that person been out there,” said Adair. “The experience of that is what’s valuable.”
Lady Indians on the radar
Itawamba AHS girls soccer “flew under the radar” last year, according to head coach Randy Earnest. But this season, the Lady Indians are a point of discussion in Class 4A.
On Tuesday, IAHS knocked off perennial power Mooreville for the second time this season in a 4-0 shutout to move to 12-3 on the year and 6-1 in Division 2-4A.
“This year was about coming out, expecting to win,” Earnest said. “The girls have been much more aggressive in the attack.”
Junior left wing Julianna Motes secured a hat trick over the Lady Troopers. She’s sitting on a team-high 24 goals and nine assists.
“She’s got a big leg,” said Earnest. “For girls, if you can finish high, you can score a lot of goals. And fortunately for her, she’s been able to score with both feet.”
IAHS travels to South Pontotoc on Friday – a team it beat 10-0 earlier in the season. A win secures a playoff berth for the Lady Indians.
Tangle, Part 2
The second half of the annual Tangle on the Trail tips off at Pontotoc on Saturday.
The event was split into two tournaments this season, with the girls portion played on Dec. 11. There will be eight boys games Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with Ingomar taking on North Panola.
The centerpiece game will be at 3:30 p.m., when No. 2 Tupelo (13-2) battles Class 4A power Raymond (12-5). The final game will feature host Pontotoc against Dyersburg (Tenn.).