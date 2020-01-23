Walter Hamilton has grown into a beast of a player for Potts Camp.
The 6-foot-8 senior had a pair of triple-doubles last weekend. He recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and 12 blocks in Friday’s 92-82 win over Calhoun City, then the next day he had 16 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocks in an 82-62 win against Okolona.
“He’s really becoming the player that I knew a couple of years ago when I got here that he could become,” Potts Camp coach Jeremy Dillard said.
A couple of years ago, Hamilton was a 6-2 benchwarmer. By the start of the 2018-19 season, he was 6-6, and he kept growing.
It took Hamilton a while to adjust to his suddenly bigger frame.
“He was big, he was clumsy last year starting out, then toward the end of the year you could tell that he was really starting to get a feel for what his body was,” Dillard said. “And this year he’s learned how to use his length.”
Hamilton has a 7-foot wingspan, which helps him average 6 blocks per game. He’s also averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.
“He uses those long arms to deflect shots and grab rebounds. His shots are starting to fall. He really opens things up for us,” Dillard said.
The Cardinals (16-4, 3-0) travel to New Site (22-2, 2-0) on Friday for a Division 1-2A game.
Byers streaking
The H.W. Byers basketball team is reaping the benefits of a tough non-division schedule.
After starting the season 1-8 with two losses to Class 6A Lewisburg, a loss to 3A Holly Springs and two losses to 3A Byhalia, the Lions have won 10 straight and are undefeated in Division 3-1A.
Included in that win streak are seven 20-point wins and a 63-59 win over Potts Camp, which is a 2A favorite.
“We were tested early because I tried to make the schedule as tough as I could,” coach James Sales said. “We were in a lot of those games but lost in the end due to minimal things we could improve on. It’s paying off now that we are in league play.”
Byers (11-8, 7-0) has three more division games left before ending the regular season with three non-division games against Hernando, Independence and Water Valley.
Sales hopes the schedule continues to pay off in the playoffs.
“If you can beat these bigger schools, you should be able to beat the teams that are in 1A basketball. That’s what I’ve been telling the guys,” Sales said.
Rosenthal promoted
Bill Rosenthal has been promoted to head football coach at Oak Hill Academy.
Rosenthal was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator the past two years under Chris Craven. Prior to that, he was principal at Shannon High School from 2012-18 and assistant principal there the six previous years.
Rosenthal was defensive coordinator at Shannon when the Red Raiders won a state championship in 1996.