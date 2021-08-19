Rye Howard’s workload won’t necessarily be lighter this season, but it will shift a bit.
The Hamilton senior pulled a lot of weight on offense last year, rushing for 979 yards and 15 touchdowns on 223 carries in 10 games. He’ll remain the lead back this fall, but new head coach Wade Tackett will require more from Howard on defense.
“I’ll need Rye a little more on defense this year maybe than he was needed last year,” Tackett said. “If he gets between 150, 175 carries this year, don’t be surprised. We have some other guys that we can spell him with.”
Howard, a linebacker on defense, made 24 tackles and 5 tackles-for-loss last season. As important as his abilities will be his leadership, especially with a new coach in place.
Tackett, who won a state championship at Simmons in 2017, was hired in May – after spring football ended. He’s spent the summer getting to know his players and feels good about where the team is at entering Friday’s preseason jamboree game at Mantachie.
“We’ve got a bunch of kids that are really hard workers that have bought into what we’re trying to do,” Tackett said. “We’ve got several surprises. We’ve got several kids that are younger that are going to be able to contribute as well.”
Ford commits to Tech
East Webster standout Zy Ford announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.
The senior linebacker and running back has actually been committed since June 27, his mother’s birthday.
“It’s a big relief to be able to talk without watching what I’m saying,” Ford said.
He picked the Bulldogs over offers from Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis and Southern Miss. Ford will play linebacker in college, and he said Tech likes him for his versatility.
“Sometimes I’ll play outside the box. I’ll be inside a lot,” he said. “They said I’ve got a good chance of coming in and playing early because they’re just now switching to a new style of defense where they need a faster linebacker.”
Ford made 96 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks last season.
Young Wave runners
Tupelo’s young girls cross country team opens the season Saturday.
Tupelo is hosting the Golden Wave Season Opener meet, with a dozen teams coming in to compete. The Lady Wave are led by a freshman, Brookelyn Morgan, who finished third in last year’s Class 6A state meet.
“She’s taken on the leadership role of our cross country team, leading by example of working hard at practice, having a good, positive attitude,” coach Teneeshia Jones-Boyd said. “So we’re looking forward to her having a breakout season this year.”
Tupelo will field several young runners, and this opening meet will give Jones-Boyd a better idea of what they can do this fall.
“We’re going to use this as a baseline,” she said. “… Once we actually get those times, then we’re going to set some individual goals and go from there.”