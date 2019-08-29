Once a Warrior, always a Warrior.
Luke Hatcher was a standout cross country runner for Pontotoc, and now he’s helping lead one of the top programs in the state.
Hatcher recently took over as head coach of Corinth’s boys team, replacing Andy McElyea. He also assists the girls, who are coached by Debbie Parker.
“I’m home is what I feel like,” Hatcher said. “It feels like I’m at Pontotoc, just different colors.”
But the same mascot.
When he was a Pontotoc Warrior, Hatcher was part of three state championship teams. He’s only 25 years old and was an assistant basketball coach at DeSoto Central last year, but Hatcher is confident he can help Corinth continue its excellence.
The boys and girls teams swept the Class 4A state titles last year, giving the program a combined 16 championships. This year’s senior-laden team will be led by Joel Parker and Molly Johnson.
“I know what it takes to be great,” Hatcher said. “I expect and demand excellence as much as I can, and they give it to me every day.”
The Warriors open their 2019 season Saturday at the Brooks Cross Country Invitational in Florence, Alabama.
Wave off and running
West Point’s football squad has humbled one state champion and is looking to do it again.
The Green Wave, who have won three-straight 5A state titles, opened the season last week by beating reigning 6A champ Horn Lake, 34-6, on the road. Seniors Brandon Harris (161 yards) and Dantariyus Cannon (109) led West Point’s 328-yard rushing effort.
Up next: a trip to Louisville, the reigning 4A champ, on Friday.
“Anybody that’s followed me and my scheduling knows I like tough schedules,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “It gets you ready for division play, and you get better each week. We want to get as much big-game experience as we can heading into the playoffs.”
Louisville is coming off a 2-0 loss to Noxubee County.
“They’re going to be an angry bunch of kids anxious to get back on the field,” Chambless said, “so we’ve got a big task ahead of us.”
Saltillo runs strong
Saltillo’s girls cross country team started the season strong at the Myrtle Invitational last weekend.
The reigning 5A champs won the 4A-6A division, edging Arlington, Tennessee, by seven points. The Lady Tigers had six runners finish in the top 11, led by junior Madison Jones, who took second place with a time of 19:35.96.