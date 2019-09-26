Division 1-1A gets started this week, and the Myrtle Hawks are preparing for their first division football game in school history.
This is the first year Myrtle has played a division schedule, and only its second season as a varsity program. Last year, the Hawks went 7-1 as an independent.
“These kids have been part of making a lot of history in everything they’ve done,” coach Jeremy Smithey said. “They were the first group to play a high school football game here, and this is just the next step in the history-making process. They get to play the first division game here.”
Smithey knew this season would be tougher than last, and the Hawks are 1-3 entering the game with losses to East Union (3-2), Walnut (4-1) and Marshall Academy (3-2). The schedule is no easier this week, with Myrtle traveling to face Biggersville.
Biggersville finished second in this division last season with a 12-2, 7-1 record and reached the second round of the playoffs. The Lions return some essential pieces from last year’s team and are currently the only team in the division with a winning record at 2-1.
“They are a very good team,” Smithey said. “They’ve got a couple of athletes that are some of the best we will see this year.
“Those guys can give us fits if we don’t play disciplined.”
Orman commits
West Union’s Annie Orman has verbally committed to the Ole Miss softball program.
If she signs, the junior shortstop would be the first SEC softball signee from her school.
“As long as you work hard, you can really do whatever you put your mind to,” Orman said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from a small school or a big school.”
Last season, Orman batted .577 with eight home runs, 31 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. She was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team.
Committing to Ole Miss was an easy choice for Orman.
“I’ve always grown up an Ole Miss fan, and it’s been my dream to go there, and I love the coaches,” she said.
Winning Card
Baldwyn cross country runner Mia Card is off to a blazing start.
The eighth grader has won four-consecutive races. On Saturday, she won the Class 1A-3A race at the Saltillo Invitational with a personal-best time of 19:25.50.
Card splashed onto the scene last season and finished second at the Class 2A state meet. Baldwyn coach Morgan Fisher said that experience is already paying off.
“Even though she was a force to be reckoned with out there on the course, she was still a 12-year-old little girl running against 17- and 18-year-olds,” Fisher said. “This year we have the same goals as last year except now she knows she can win every race she is in, which helps calm her nerves.”