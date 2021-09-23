Gabe McElwain has returned to top form, and that’s good news for Walnut.
The junior took first place in the Class 1A/2A/3A division at Saturday’s Saltillo Invitational, crossing the finish line in 18 minutes flat. That helped Walnut to a second-place finish, just one point behind five-time reigning 1A state champion Tupelo Christian.
After helping the Wildcats win the 2A state title in 2019, McElwain was hobbled by injury at last year’s state meet, where he finished 16th. Saturday’s win was his second of the season.
“Right now nobody’s touching his times because he’s running very well,” coach Jackie Vuncannon said.
Walnut finished second at state last year, but with McElwain at full strength, another title is attainable. Also back this year are brothers Kaden and Trenton Braddock, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively, at Saltillo.
Kaden Braddock has won the division championship each of the last two years.
“I feel like we’re on the way to where we need to be,” Vuncannon said. “Right now we’re working on closing out and making that split time a little smaller so we can all come in a little closer together so maybe we won’t have a bunch of people between us when we go to state.”
Stinnett commits
Brady Stinnett is staying home for his college baseball career.
The right-handed sophomore pitcher from Oxford will stay in the city limits as he announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday night.
“I talked to my whole family about it, and we all thought it was the best thing with all the facilities and all they have,” Stinnett said. “I think when I go there I can become even better.”
Stinnett made 10 appearances, including three starts in his freshman season for the Chargers, boasting a 2-2 record, one save, and a 4.58 ERA. He struck out 27 batters over just 18 1/3 innings of work.
Brady follows his brothers’ paths to Division I baseball. His oldest brother, Carson, is a senior for the Memphis Tigers baseball team, while his other brother, Parker, just wrapped up a national championship with Mississippi State.
Brady said his choice came down to the Rebels or his brother’s Bulldogs.
“It’s really awesome,” Brady said of being like his brothers. “It’s always been a dream of mine.”
Wave win at home
Swimming in its home pool, Tupelo’s boys got the best of Oxford this time.
A week after losing at the Chargers’ home meet, the Golden Wave eked out a one-point win Tuesday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. Tupelo scored 133 points to Oxford’s 132.
Oxford’s girls beat Tupelo by 28 points to remain undefeated on the season.