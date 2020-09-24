Tupelo Christian quarterback Khi Holiday has had plenty of big-time performances over the last three-plus seasons, but none can compare to the show he put on in a 61-20 win over French Camp last Friday.
Holiday totaled 560 yards of offense (356 passing, 204 rushing) and nine total touchdowns (7 passing, 2 rushing) to give the Eagles their first win.
“It was really the best performance I’ve ever had, but I know I can do even better,” said Holiday.
“He just kind of took it upon himself that he wanted to will us to a win,” said TCPS head coach Shaune Holiday, Khi’s father. “And as he started rolling, the rest of the team started rolling, and it turned out to be a huge night for us.”
Both father and son were quick to give credit to the rest of the Eagles’ offense. TCPS had six different receivers haul in a touchdown. John Paul Yates was the lone receiver to score twice. The offensive line was also praised for “giving him plenty of time to throw.”
Holiday now has 876 yards, 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions through the air this season. On the ground, he adds another 443 yards and three scores through three games.
TCPS (1-2) will travel to Division 2-1A foe Noxapater (1-2) on Friday.
Winning Card
Mia Card is in a different uniform but found herself in a familiar setting on Saturday: the winner’s circle.
The Saltillo freshman won the girls 4A-6A race at the Saltillo Invitational, clocking a time of 19 minutes, 19.10 seconds. The Lady Tigers won the meet by 55 points over second-place Hernando.
Card was the No. 1-ranked runner in Class 1A at Baldwyn last season and finished second at the state meet.
“She’s been a great addition to our team,” Saltillo coach Charles Covington said. “We were super happy to have her move into the school district.”
All-Star coaches
Coaches for the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game and the Bernard Blackwell Classic have been announced.
Oxford’s Chris Cutcliffe will be head coach for the North team in the Blackwell game. Among his assistants will be Ty Hardin (Tupelo), Clint Hoots (Itawamba AHS) and Stan Robertson (Oxford).
For the Mississippi-Alabama Game, Starkville’s Chris Jones will be an assistant. South Delta’s Derrick Hooker is the Mississippi head coach.
The Mississippi-Alabama game will be played Dec. 12 in Montgomery, Alabama. The Blackwell game is set for Dec. 19 at a location yet to be determined.