Winter is coming.
Houlka’s Seth Winter is establishing himself as one of the area’s most dangerous scorers. The sophomore guard scored 28 points in a 79-60 win over Falkner on Friday and then dropped 31 on Hamilton in a 75-59 win Tuesday.
Winter shot a combined 11 of 16 from 3-point range in those two games. On the season, he’s 22 of 45 (48.9%).
“He’s been shooting the cover off the ball lately,” coach Seth Burt said. “He’s a kid I feel like has probably been labeled as a shooter, and he is that, but when teams are face guarding him and closing out on him on the perimeter, he’s doing a much better job of putting the ball on the floor, creating his own shot.”
Winter is averaging 17 points per game, more than eight points above last season’s average. With the departure of Da’Shun Berry, who led the state in scoring each of the last two years, it was time for Winter to step into a bigger scoring role.
He’s been on the varsity squad since eighth grade.
“He is turning into the guy our team looks to,” Burt said. “When the game’s tight and a play needs to be made, they look to him to make it for us.”
Houlka is 4-4, with two losses to No. 6-ranked Houston, one to No. 5 Ingomar and one to Calhoun City.
“We’re still learning how to play without Da’Shun, a kid who averaged 30 points a game the last two years,” said Burt. “Replacing him, plus dealing with all the other injuries and the COVID things, I hope our season is about to take off right now.”
Walker hits 2K
Belmont senior Macie Walker has been a scoring machine for years.
Her ability to get buckets is a big reason why she eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for her career on Tuesday night.
Walker, a North Alabama signee, scored 21 points in just three quarters of play in a 70-29 win over Division 1-3A rival Alcorn Central to get to 2,008 career points in just 109 games (18.4 ppg).
“It was a great moment to share with our team and my family,” Walker said. “I am happy for what I’ve accomplished as a player, but my goal is for our team to win the gold ball.”
This season, Walker is averaging 20.7 points per game as the No. 1-ranked Lady Cardinals are 10-0.
As a freshman, Walker averaged 13.6 points per game, and she improved on that, scoring 20.6 and 20.1 points per game over her sophomore and junior seasons, respectively.
“Scoring 2,000 points is an amazing achievement for a a high school player,” Belmont head coach Chris Higginbottom said. “Macie is a hard worker who has dedicated countless hours practicing to improve her game, and it’s been an honor to see her succeed.”