Jalen Washington wrapped up a big freshman season in style on Monday.
The Houston running back played in the Football University Freshman All-American Bowl in Naples, Florida. He had a 94-yard kickoff return for touchdown to help Team Adizero beat Team 3 Stripes 29-14 and was named the game’s special teams/defensive MVP.
“I was real excited to go out and show them I’m one of the best in the country,” Washington said.
He also had a 70-yard touchdown run, but it was negated by a penalty.
Washington is coming off a breakout season for Houston. As a first-time starter, the 5-foot-7, 180-pounder rushed for 829 yards and nine touchdowns on 145 carries; he also had 18 catches for 322 yards and two TDs.
“From the first time I met him I knew he had a chance to be special, and I’d heard a lot of good things about him,” first-year coach Baylor Dampeer said. “Soon as we got on the field, there was no doubt he was going to be a special player, and he was able to really come through for us this past year.”
The Hilltoppers went 5-6 this season and lost in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Washington is one of several starters who will be returning next fall.
“We should get a lot better,” Washington said. “It was a real young team this year, and a lot of these guys coming back are sophomores and juniors, so we should be fine.”
Learning new roles
The four-time defending Class 1A champs are having a rough go so far in the 2020-21 basketball season.
Pine Grove, like all teams, is trying to best navigate through COVID-19 protocols, but the Lady Panthers (3-7) have been bitten by the injury bug as well.
Katie Bates has watched her team struggle as two starters have been out of the lineup. Senior point guard Kenzie Miller has played in just four games this season due to quarantine and a recent issue with plantar fasciitis, and Sydney Carter has missed the last eight games with a high ankle sprain.
“Our girls are learning new roles as quickly as they can, but losing Kenzie and Sydney is forcing them into new roles,” said Bates. “We aren’t getting in as many games because of everything that is going on, so we can’t really get into a rhythm.”
Both Miller and Carter are expected back for next Tuesday’s Division 1-1A opener against Falkner, but in their absence, sophomore Ellie Fryar is starting to find her groove. Fryar scored 37 points in a loss to Walnut last Tuesday.
“She’s a softball player that doesn’t have a ton of confidence in herself on the basketball court, which is crazy to all of us,” said Bates.
“She’s improved so much since August, but in the last month she has transformed herself into a legit basketball player.”
Holiday hoops
Several post-Christmas basketball tournaments have been scrapped due to COVID-19, but a few are still on – for now.
The annual Peggy Bain Christmas Tournament is set to be played Monday and Tuesday at Alcorn Central. Both the high school and middle school gyms will be used, and a total of 31 games are scheduled.
Smithville is hosting the Seminole Shootout on Jan. 2. It will feature eight games starting at 9 a.m.
A pair of Daily Journal-ranked girls teams will participate in the DeSoto Central Christmas Invitational. No. 3 Tishomingo County (11-1) meets DeSoto Central on Monday and Choctaw Central on Tuesday. No. 6 Tupelo (6-3) faces Holmes County Central on Monday and Cleveland Central on Tuesday.