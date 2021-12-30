The Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked girls basketball team just got an important piece back.
Lexi Kennedy made her season debut for Tishomingo County on Tuesday in a 63-49 win over West Union. The junior forward has been out since injuring the ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee in June.
Kennedy received full medical clearance Monday and played about 90 seconds in Tuesday’s game.
“We’re going to take her slow back in. We’re not going to throw her in there immediately,” coach Brian Middleton said.
Kennedy averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds per game last season, and she was one of Tishomingo County’s top scorers during summer league before her injury. The Lady Braves (17-0) have been fine thus far without her, but Kennedy should make them even stronger.
While Middleton is easing her back into it, Kennedy has been going all out in practice – diving for loose balls, cutting, driving, jumping.
“She’s tough as nails. She brings a mentality that you’ve got to have,” Middleton said. “… (She’s) a big, tough athlete who can guard and who can score and who can handle. She does a little bit of everything.”
During her recovery, Kennedy was able to work on her jump shot, which Middleton said is much improved.
“She’s a much better shooter coming back, and I think mentally she’s going to be a better, more well-rounded player.”
Smith sparks turnaround
M.J. Smith was a star in his role at Houston.
Now, the 6-foot-7 junior is just a flat-out star at his new home in West Point.
Last season with the Hilltoppers, Smith posted 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. He’s upped his game at the Class 5A level, averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks through the first 13 games this season.
“It’s still basketball, but you’ve got more competition up in 5A, so I’ve had to step up and be better,” Smith said.
Smith’s arrival has been huge for first-year head coach Marquis Burnett, who took over a program that went 2-44 over the previous two seasons. The Green Wave are 9-4 after Tuesday’s 60-48 loss to No. 3 Booneville, where Smith totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.
“He’s been an anchor on defense and just been a consistent player for us,” Burnett said. “He gives us a chance to win night in and night out, and you can steadily see him improving game by game.”
Saltillo sidelined
A flu bug has knocked Saltillo’s basketball teams out of action this week.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers were both scheduled to face Pontotoc today at the Seminole Classic in Smithville, but those games have been canceled.
The boys game would have been a top-10 battle: Saltillo (15-1) is ranked No. 5, while Pontotoc (8-7) is No. 9.