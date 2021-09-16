Mississippi’s top-ranked baseball player in the Class of 2024 will leave the state for his college career.
Hank Eaton, a sophomore at Kossuth, announced his verbal commitment to the Auburn baseball program last week on Twitter.
A recent trip to The Plains captured Eaton’s attention and ultimately confirmed his choice.
“I went to the campus a few weeks ago. I went with my family and we fell in love with it,” said Eaton. “I loved the coaches. I love coach Butch (Thompson). I just loved everything about it. I knew that’s where I wanted to spend the next four years after high school.”
Eaton chose the Tigers over other SEC interests from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama.
The No. 1-ranked sophomore according to Prep Baseball Report is a two-way talent for the Aggies. As a freshman last season, Eaton batted .350 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and 18 RBIs. On the mound, he posted a 2.24 ERA with 122 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings of work.
Auburn will allow him to continue to show off his two-way ability.
“(Thompson) told me that if I was just coming in to pitch, I was hurting the team,” said Eaton. “They had five different two-way guys this year, so they’re used to it.”
Bruce hits field
Bruce’s long wait is nearly over.
The Trojans will hit the football field for the first time this season on Friday when they host South Pontotoc. Bruce had to forfeit its first three games due to COVID-19 issues.
Adding to the challenge of this delayed start is that the Trojans have been off the practice field for a week, finally returning Wednesday.
“You ain’t had no practice time and it’s kind of tough,” coach Jamaal Jackson said. “But hopefully they retain the stuff they’ve been learning beforehand, and maybe we’ll come out with some kind of fire and ready to play.”
Bruce went 2-7 last year, and Jackson is hoping to see fewer mistakes this fall. Practices this week will focus mostly on being sharp, with a little bit of work on South Pontotoc (0-3).
“You can’t beat yourself. We beat ourselves a lot last year,” Jackson said. “… As far as game planning, we’re definitely going to look at some of the stuff they do and make adjustments as needed.”
Hill out
One of the area’s best running backs will be sidelined the rest of the season.
New Albany senior C.J. Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Bulldogs’ 34-21 loss to Itawamba AHS in Week 2.
Hill has rushed for 2,929 yards and 36 TDs over the past two-plus seasons, including 118 yards and two scores on 17 carries in 2021.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound bruiser is a massive loss for the Bulldogs (2-1). His role is being filled by junior Kody Atkinson and sophomore Ke’lan Simpson.
Atkinson leads the team with 344 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries so far this season. Simpson adds 92 yards and a score, averaging 11.5 yards per carry.
Behind strong offensive line play, the Bulldogs are averaging 10.1 yards per carry as a team with 888 yards through three games.
New Albany travels to Booneville on Friday before welcoming Corinth next week to wrap up non-division play.