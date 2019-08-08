Alcorn Central’s volleyball team is expecting another strong season.
The program, entering its seventh year, has had a lot of success, including four-straight division titles. The Lady Bears reached the Class I state semifinals in 2017 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs last year.
They open the season Saturday in the four-team Alcorn Central Classic.
“We’ve got a good freshman group coming up that is pretty good, and they’re pushing the older kids to get better,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “We’re looking pretty good right now. I don’t see us slowing down much.”
Alcorn Central went 19-16 last season. Among the returnees are sophomore Mia Griffin and senior Lauren Young – both outside hitters – plus senior setter Baleigh Vanderford, who had a school-record 701 assists last season.
Lancaster is especially excited about his new assistant coach, Ashley Kennedy, who recently moved from Knoxville, Tennessee.
He said Kennedy is “raising our volleyball IQ a bunch. It’s almost like we’re taking a little extra step with her.”
Tropical hoops
New Albany’s Albert McDonald is in the Bahamas this week.
The sophomore is playing in the Tropical Shootout Tournament as part of the 365 Sports Program. The tournament began last weekend and concludes on Friday.
McDonald, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game last season. But New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said McDonald could be a starter this coming season and should develop into a good player.
“He is a kid who can get to the basket whenever he wants to,” Shettles said. “I’m looking for a big season for him this year.”
Cardinals get bigger
Potts Camp might have the biggest receiving corps in Class 2A this season.
The Cardinals already had 6-foot-5 Ryan Baldwin returning. When preseason camp opened on Monday, they added a p air of basketball stars: junior Mitchell Saulsberry (6-5) and senior Tay Frost (6-3), who led Potts Camp to the state semifinals in March.
“We can open up the offense if those guys commit to it,” second-year coach Darrow Anderson said. “…We’ve been working on throwing ball a little more since they came out.”
Saulsberry will also play on defense at outside linebacker, while Frost will see time at safety.
Potts Camp opens the season at home on Aug. 23 versus Tipton-Rosemark.