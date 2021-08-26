To say Oxford’s volleyball team is on a tear would be a massive understatement.
The Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team is not only undefeated in its matches, but also unblemished so far in its 22 sets played this season.
Oxford holds wins over reigning 6A champs, Desoto Central, as well as the likes of Lewisburg, Lafayette and Tupelo.
“I knew they were good,” said head coach Ashley Martin. “I think them buying in to the idea of them being good is something totally different. And it shows in how they approach every match.”
The Lady Chargers (9-0, 1-0) picked up their first Division 3-6A win of the season on Tuesday with a sweep over Starkville.
Key players like Catherine Bianco have played a major role in the hot start. The senior setter notched 1,500 career assists in a the win over Lake Cormorant last week.
“It was special, especially considering she didn’t even know. It was all a surprise to her when that happened,” said Martin.
Oxford returns to action tonight in a tri-match against No. 1 Belmont and No. 3 Alcorn Central.
Wildcats on the prowl
Jackie Vuncannon was real happy to see her teams near the top of the team standings in last Saturday’s Golden Wave Season Opener.
Walnut boys landed in third place with 80 points, behind first place Desoto Central (46) and Tupelo (58), and just in front of last year’s Class 3A state champs, Senatobia (83).
The Wildcats were the Class 2A state runner-up last season after capturing the crown in 2019. Both meets came down to the wire between them and St. Patrick, who has made the jump to 3A.
“With the boys, we have all our scoring runners returning from last season,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “If we can stay healthy and does what they’re suppose to, we should be able to win it again.”
Walnut’s girls ended in second in the meet at Tupelo, using a fifth and sixth place finish between juniors Madi Kate Vuncannon and Harley Garner to boost its score.
“We have really high hopes for our girls this year, too,” said Jackie Vuncannon. “We have some young runners behind Madi and Harley that are really coming on.”
Virtual losses
Both Smithville and Bruce join the long list of teams that will forfeit their football season openers.
Smithville announced on Tuesday that the football team will enter quarantine, forcing the cancellation of its home opener against Belmont.
The Seminoles are expected to leave quarantine next Tuesday, allowing them to keep their game with Hatley next Thursday.
For Bruce, a switch to virtual learning means the Trojans will miss their opener against Coffeeville and next Friday’s game with Vardaman.
Bruce will return to the classroom on Sept. 8 – two days before its contest with Water Valley.