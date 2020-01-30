As the Ingomar girls continue to win games, the team’s confidence has also continued to rise.
The Lady Falcons (10-17, 3-1 Division 2-1A) have won five of their last seven games and three straight over Smithville, Alcorn Central and Tupelo Christian Prep.
“The girls have had a few things go right for them and they’re starting to play more confidently,” coach Trent Adair said. “I think they’re starting to figure out the process of coming together as a team, and they’re becoming a little more connected.”
Ingomar’s roster is young. The team consists one senior, one junior and 10 underclassmen, and the youth showed with a 4-13 start to the season.
Then the Lady Falcons had 13-consecutive days without a game over Christmas break, and that gave Adair and his crew some time to work through the early-season issues.
Since then, Ingomar has gone 6-4.
“With a young team like we have, the beginning of the season is kind of a diagnosis stage where you realize you have different problems than you thought you did in the preseason,” Adair said. “Once we were able to have several consecutive days of practice, I think we started to figure that out.”
Ingomar visits division foe Wheeler on Friday.
Lady Tigers rising
Saltillo’s girls have toppled a pair of area powers this past week.
The Lady Tigers beat Pine Grove, the three-time reigning 1A state champ, 38-37 on Saturday. They then edged Lafayette, the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked team, 45-44 on Tuesday in a Division 1-5A clash.
Saltillo (14-10, 3-1) has won four in a row and six of its last seven.
“They all are understanding their different roles and how playing together we can be successful,” coach Titus Goree said. “The trust factor has become big.”
Against Lafayette, sophomore Erin Wigginton sank two free throws with 1:06 left for the winning margin. Junior Mya Bobo, who hit the game winner against Pine Grove, led the way on Tuesday with 16 points.
Goree is encouraged to see his team closing out tough games.
“In the past we’ve had something go wrong and the girls have dropped their heads,” he said. “That’s why we tried to play so many tough games this year, to get better in those situations.”
Saltillo travels to Center Hill on Friday.
Wave’s Gary out
Tupelo guard Mason Gary is out for the season with a torn ACL.
The senior suffered the injury Jan. 4 against Forest Hill. It’s a big loss for the Golden Wave, who are 17-8 overall and 3-2 in 1-6A.
“What I miss about Mason is he’s the one guy that it doesn’t matter how athletic the game gets, he fits. And he’s got a ton of confidence in his ability,” coach Jeff Norwood said.
With Gary out, Tupelo is having to rely more on Jonathan Hunt and Lamarus Miller. However, Hunt was benched for Tuesday’s game against Olive Branch for disciplinary reasons, as were fellow starters Keondra Hampton and Josh Mitchell.
“I think everybody needs to be thankful for being on the team and their role on the team,” Norwood said. “I think we’ll be better on the back side of it.”
Tupelo visits Lewisburg on Friday.