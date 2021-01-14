Myrtle will be defending its Union County Tournament title without its best player.
The Lady Hawks open the tournament tonight at West Union. Point guard Kinsley Gordon, the team’s leading scorer at 24.9 points per game, will be out due to a concussion she suffered when these teams met on Jan. 4.
Gordon isn’t the only one missing in action for Myrtle (6-6). Part-time starter Mollie Moody is in quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing, as are key reserves Dream Carnell and Emma Speck.
“We wish we had all of the people, but we’re not going to make excuses,” coach Chris Greer said. “We’re going to go in there and try to defend our title.”
West Union (11-6) won last week’s matchup 47-42. Gordon scored 16 points before getting injured, a relatively low output for her.
The junior has scored 30 or more points three times this season. Her 3-point shooting has improved, from 29% last season to 36% this year.
“She’s had some former players come help her, and I’ve helped her, and she’s really worked on her jump shot and her driving,” Greer said.
Gordon is expected to return next week.
Champs toppled
East Webster’s girls took down the reigning Class 2A champions on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolverines defeated Calhoun City 46-40 to clinch the No. 1 seed in Division 2-2A. East Webster (10-3, 3-0) has one division game remaining.
“We were trying to figure out the last time our girls beat their girls,” coach Jon Ginn said. “It’s been a few years, long before I was here, anyway. Obviously it was a pretty jubilant locker room after the game.”
East Webster has been led by junior forward Shan Culpepper, who’s averaging 13.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Senior Whitney Winter, who scored 13 on Tuesday, has come on strong of late and averages 11.6 ppg.
Senior Meri Grace Gregg and junior point guard Lauren Graves have also played big roles.
“Calhoun City is still the team to beat in our division, and we’re going to have to face them again in the division tournament,” Ginn said. “We had a really good run against them last night. I feel good about our chances of getting out and making some noise a round or two or three into the tournament.”
DC Banks
Former East Webster and Mississippi State standout Johnthan Banks has been promoted to defensive coordinator at New Hope.
Banks joined the Trojans’ staff this past season as defensive backs coach. He had previously been an assistant coach at Starkville in 2018.
New Hope went 3-8 last season, including 1-6 in Division 1-5A.