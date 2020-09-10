Saltillo’s girls cross country team should be able to weather the loss of Madison Jones for now.
Despite not having the Mississippi State commit at their opening meet, the Lady Tigers coasted to victory at the South Pontotoc Invitational last Thursday. Senior Emma Kate White led the charge, finishing first in the Class 4A-6A division with a time of 20 minutes, 9.05 seconds.
“She was kind of a surprise state champion as a seventh grader, and she’s been a team leader for us ever since,” coach Charles Covington said of White. “She ran really well, ran a really strong time and did a good job leading the girls.”
Abby Covington finished third, while Baldwyn transfer Mia Card finished fourth and Anna Caroline Crouch seventh.
Jones missed the race with a stress reaction injury. Covington isn’t sure when she’ll be able to return to competition.
But good depth is one reason Saltillo has won five-straight Class 5A state championships, and this year’s squad is especially deep.
“We’re very blessed to have a bunch of girls that have been working for several years,” Covington said. “We can have a couple injured and still be pretty competitive.”
Senior nights
Schools around the area are holding senior nights earlier than usual.
The night to honor seniors is traditionally held at a team’s final home game of the regular season. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is assured of making it that far. Several football and volleyball teams have already had to go into quarantine.
Oxford and Tupelo are among the football teams having senior night this Friday – in their home openers. Tishomingo County honored its volleyball seniors on Tuesday and will do the same for its football seniors Friday.
“Most of your seniors have played three, four years, and they’ve put in so much hard work for you, and blood, sweat and tears,” Tishomingo County athletics director Dax Glover said. “They’ve run a thousand sprints for you and fundraised for you and represented your school so well, you just want to make sure they’re honored in the way they deserve to be honored.”
Long’s night
South Pontotoc junior running back Chase Long had a career night last Friday in a 34-13 win over Aberdeen.
Long, at 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, bulldozed his way into the end zone four times.
His emergence from the backfield comes as a surprise of sorts, as Kendalle Morphis, Cody Stutsy and Quay Scott were expected to be the top rushers for the Cougars this season.
Long and his team will present their rushing attack to rival North Pontotoc (1-0) this Friday in the annual game for the Horton Bowl trophy. The Vikings won that game 20-0 last season.