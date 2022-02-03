Derick Kirby is very straightforward about it: “You don’t replace Paige Kilgore. You just … you don’t.”
The Houston softball coach had the luxury of putting Kilgore in the pitcher’s circle for six seasons. During that time, she won 95 games, led the Lady Hilltoppers to a state championship (2018), and was a three-time Daily Journal All-Area selection.
Two pitchers will attempt to fill Kilgore’s shoes this season: Sophomore Sydney Bean and junior Jenna Smith, both of whom have very limited experience in the circle.
“They’ve played a lot of ball, so hopefully they’re not going to feel pressure,” Kirby said. “I’m sure they will at some point, but the main thing is strikes. That’s what we’ve been doing since August is just throw strikes. Let us play defense behind you.”
Houston will also rely on strong run support. Its top three hitters return in Blakely Gill (.541), P.J. Cooper (.500) and Bean (.490). However, some lineup depth must be developed after losing a strong senior class.
Gill, the catcher, is the only player still at the same position as last season.
“We’re going to be as aggressive as we can,” Kirby said. “I want most of them, especially the inexperienced hitters, I don’t want them going up there and thinking a lot. If you see a pitch and like it, I want you to take a cut.”
Let’s go bowling
Several area teams are competing in the MHSAA bowling championships over the next two days.
Teams in Class I hit the lanes today at Fannin Lanes in Brandon. East Union’s boys will look to defend their title but must contend with Kossuth, which won it in 2019 and 2020.
Kossuth’s girls are seeking a third-straight title. The Lady Aggies were strong in the North Regional, rolling a 2,586.
Class II teams roll Friday. Lafayette’s boys are after a fourth-straight crown but could face some stiff competition from the likes of Corinth and Long Beach.
The Class III championships were held Wednesday. No area teams qualified.
Back-to-back
Girls basketball rivals Ingomar and New Albany will face off tonight – and the next night.
The teams were already scheduled to play at Ingomar tonight, which is Senior Night for the boys and girls teams. Friday’s game is the Union County Tournament championship and will be played at Myrtle.
The UCT, normally a weekend affair, was spread out over a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 issues.
These teams have met once already, with Ingomar winning 46-28 on Dec. 9.