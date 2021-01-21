For Bruce’s girls basketball team, 2021 hasn’t gone any better than 2020.
The Lady Trojans are without their three best players, all of whom have suffered season-ending knee injuries the past few weeks. The first was senior Bryanna Petty, who was averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds through two games before injuring her ACL in early November.
Next to go down was junior Ashuntay Harris, who tore her ACL and a meniscus and severely strained her MCL against East Webster on Jan. 5. She was averaging 13 points and 2.7 steals per game.
And then senior Myisha Williams (12 points, 4.4 steals per game) tore her ACL a week later.
“It’s a year that I’ve never in my life went through,” coach Yarnell Marks said. “I guess it’s on point with how the year’s going as a whole.”
Bruce (3-6), which started the season 3-0, is now starting two eighth graders who had never played varsity before.
“My eight graders were terrified the other night against South Pontotoc. You could see it in their eyes,” Marks said.
South Pontotoc, the Daily Journal’s No. 6-ranked team, won Saturday’s matchup 54-23.
All Marks can do now is look to next season, which or might not include Harris given the severity of her injury. Otherwise, Marks said that his team is “just trying to not get killed in games. … It’s at the point I don’t know what to tell them. They still play hard, we still coach hard.”
Avery good game
Belmont senior guard Avery Kuykendall played the game of his life on Tuesday night to help his team pick up a huge Division 1-3A win.
Kuykendall poured in a career-high 39 points and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 71-67 win over Alcorn Central.
“It was a good team win,” said Kuykendall. “My teammates made some shots and gave me the opportunity to score. I was just glad to come out with the win.”
It was an efficient effort from Kuykendall, who shot 61.9% from the field on 21 shot attempts.
“It’s kind of crazy when you think about it because he’s a great shooter,” Belmont head coach Harrison Fancher said. “He was getting to the rim. He was hitting some pull-ups. He made 11 free throws. Really, it was a combination of everything.”
Belmont (7-11, 2-5) travels to Glen for a rematch tonight before hosting Booneville on Friday.
Dream teams
Several area football players participated in the Dream All-American Bowl in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Monday.
The game is sponsored by Recruit Nation and Dream Scouting Network. Players were selected based on evaluations made at local and regional showcases and a regional all-star game.
Tupelo Christian quarterback Khi Holiday, who played for Team Stars, had more than 200 all-purpose yards and threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to earn team offensive MVP honors. His TCPS teammate, linebacker Tucker Huggins, recorded 10 tackles.
Tishomingo County receiver and linebacker Tyriek Duckett made five catches for 16 yards and also had a tackle.
Team Dream won the game, 24-21.