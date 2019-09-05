Lafayette coach Michael Fair has known for a while that Tyrus Williams was the future at quarterback. The future arrived a little sooner than expected.
Williams, a sophomore, has taken the reins of Lafayette’s offense. That allows Randy Anderson, who started at QB the previous two years, to play other positions.
“We saw it coming when he was playing junior high ball,” Fair said of Williams. “We moved him up last year as a ninth grader, so he practiced with the varsity every day. We felt he was going to be ahead of the curve for his sophomore year.
“He’s really surpassed everybody’s expectations, really handled it well the last two games.”
Williams has only thrown 13 passes, completing five, but he’s rushed for a team-leading 231 yards and two touchdowns.
His emergence was well timed, as Anderson has been limited by an injury he suffered during Lafayette’s preseason jamboree. Anderson, a senior, will get touches as a runner and receiver.
“He’s ready to go now, and we expect a lot more of him this week,” Fair said.
The Commodores (2-0), No. 4 in the Daily Journal large school rankings, host Horn Lake (1-1) on Friday.
Kobe timeKobe Smith is thriving in East Webster’s new defense.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound outside linebacker has recorded 20 tackles and 7 sacks through two games. It’s the sophomore’s first year playing varsity.
“He had a great spring, and it carried over into summer in the weight room, 7-on-7, and he’s been our leader defensively on the field the first two games of the season for us,” coach Ron Price said. “… Kobe has a motor that runs full speed all the time.”
East Webster switched from a 4-3 to a blitz-heavy 3-4 after a 1-3 start last season. It quickly paid dividends, so defensive coordinator Jason Smith stuck with it.
“We call it controlled chaos,” Price said.
The Wolverines’ defense has given up just two touchdowns this season.
East Webster (2-0) hosts Vardaman (0-2) on Friday.
Lee County circuit
There will be plenty of cross country action in Lee County over the next three weekends.
The Mooreville Invitational is set for Saturday and will be run at Hussey Sod Farm.
That will be followed the next Saturday by the Tupelo Invitational, with the Saltillo Invitational on Sept. 21.