A little bit of self-belief has carried Dedrick Johnson’s game to another level.
The Nettleton senior has been a terror on both sides of the ball this season. On offense, he has 17 catches for 453 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he’s recorded six interceptions, which is tops in the state.
“He committed a whole lot more this summer,” coach Ken Topps said. “In the past, he didn’t know that he had as much potential. It’s a confidence thing with him. This summer really brought it on out of him.”
The 6-foot, 160-pound Johnson had two touchdown catches and made two interceptions from his cornerback position in last week’s 43-0 win over Aberdeen.
For his career, he has 23 touchdown receptions and nine interceptions.
“He’s got really good ball skills,” Topps said. “He understands route concepts. I guess playing both sides of the ball, knowing how people draw up routes, helps him play better defense.”
Nettleton (4-2) opens Division 1-3A play tonight when it visits Belmont (1-5).
Lady Eagles soaringTupelo Christian’s girls cross country squad is even stronger than anticipated.
Sophie Santucci’s emergence has a lot to do with that. The eighth-grader is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 1A behind Baldwyn’s Mia Card, two spots ahead of teammate – and defending state champion – Allison Hanby.
Santucci hasn’t won a race yet but has consistently finished in the top five.
“She closed really strong in track last season, so I knew that she would take that step up,” coach Greg Warnick said. “Now obviously she’s better than I thought she’d be, but it’s not a total surprise.”
The TCPS boys are also running well. The Eagles are led by reigning state champ Brock Kelly, who has won four of the five races he’s entered this season.
TCPS, the reigning state champ in both boys and girls, hosts a meet on Saturday. It’s a strong field that includes Kossuth and Saltillo, both of which won boys and girls state titles last year.
Slow-pitch playoffs
The slow-pitch softball playoffs are cranking up this weekend.
Two series involving area teams – Amory and Vardaman – got a jump start on Thursday, while everyone else hits the diamond Saturday. Each best-of-3 series is scheduled to be completed in a single day.
The second round is set for Tuesday. The playoffs will conclude Oct. 19 when the championships are played at Liberty Park in Madison.