New Albany picked up a major dual-threat weapon when A.I. Nugent returned home.
Nugent transferred from New Albany to Myrtle his freshman year and was the Hawks’ best player in their first two years as a program. In 2018 and ’19, he rushed for a total of 3,773 yards and 56 touchdowns; on defense, he recorded 122 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions as a linebacker.
Now Nugent is back at New Albany for his senior year. He’ll start at outside linebacker and split time with C.J. Hill in the offensive backfield.
“He’s a very versatile guy, which is why he’s a very good running back and a very good outside linebacker,” coach Cody Stubblefield said.
Nugent is 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, while Hill is 5-9, 225. Last season Hill rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 TDs.
“C.J.’s probably a little bit more of a downhill guy. A.I.’s got a little bit of wiggle to him,” Stubblefield said. “But they’re both heavy, hard-running tailbacks.”
Nugent will see more snaps on defense than on offense.
“He’s a downhill guy,” Stubblefield said. “He can be down on a tight end and play at the line of scrimmage. He’s also fast enough and moves well enough to cover somebody in space.”
New Albany opens the season Friday at Pontotoc.
Streaking Santucci
Sophie Santucci has her first winning streak.
The Tupelo Christian freshman runner won the blue division race at the Mississippi College High School Season Opener meet on Saturday in Clinton. She finished with a time of 20 minutes, 48.87 seconds.
Santucci won the Class 1A state meet last year for her first career victory. It was on the same course she ran Saturday – Choctaw Trails.
“She’s going to be tough to beat all year,” TCPS coach Greg Warnick said.
Santucci often trains with the TCPS boys runners, and Warnick said she keeps up with them pretty well.
“You always want to train with people that are at least at the same level you are or a little bit faster,” he said, “and because she’s on a whole other level, her working with the guys is going to make her better.”
Lady Bears rolling
A year removed from finishing as the Class I state runner-up, Alcorn Central volleyball is riding a hot start to the 2020 season.
The Lady Bears are 4-1 and are winners of their last three matches.
A big reason for their winning streak is from the play of the 2019 Daily Journal Player of the Year, Mia Griffin, who has totaled 44 kills, 14 aces and 23 digs in wins over Tishomingo County, Hardin County (Tenn.) and Ripley this past week.
Central’s momentum carries it into its first Division 1-3A match of the season against Alcorn County rival Kossuth tonight.