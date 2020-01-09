Senior Brittany Oswalt and the Wheeler girls are rolling this season.
Oswalt, which had her two highest scoring outputs of the season this week, is the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game, while the Lady Eagles are off to an 11-5 start.
In a win over Myrtle on Monday, she scored 32 points with five 3-pointers. In the Prentiss County Tournament on Tuesday, she scored 27 points with four 3-pointers in a win over Booneville.
“She’s been a scorer since she’s been in ninth grade,” Wheeler coach Nathan Garner said. “She’s put up 59 points in two days this week. She’s strong and athletic. Not only can she shoot, but she can take you to the goal. She’s really dominant with that left hand, but she can go right, too.”
Oswalt isn’t the only scoring threat on the team. Brianna Mason and Jayden Lowery are both scoring over 9 ppg, while Madison Garrett, Lee Ellen Kelley and Jada Stranger are scoring between 4 and 6 ppg.
“We have some more girls that can score around her,” Garner said. “Wheeler isn’t normally thought about as a girls basketball school, but we’ve got some girls who have worked really hard over the last couple of years, and those results are starting to show.”
Wheeler will face Baldwyn in the semifinals of the Prentiss County Tournament on Friday at 4 p.m.
No Mo, no problem
The first year of the post-Morgan O’Connor era is going fine for the Oxford girls soccer team.
The three-time Daily Journal Player of the Year, who scored 141 career goals, graduated a year early and is now a freshman at Ole Miss. She left a big void, but the Lady Chargers are finding ways to fill it and sport a 10-2-2 record, including 2-0 in Division 2-6A.
“Morgan was a great player in her own right, but the good thing is we’ve got a lot of really talented soccer players at Oxford,” coach Hunter Crane said. “The team this year is deeper than what it has been in years past.”
Oxford is led by nine seniors, including forward Kathleen Myers, who has 15 goals. Sophomore forward Grace Freeman, who splits her time between the Lady Chargers and her club team, has 14 goals in eight matches. She scored five goals in Tuesday’s 9-2 win over Starkville.
“She’s a really top player that has matured a lot,” Crane said. “Every time she’s on the field, she produces.”
Forward Carissa Strum, a junior, leads the team with 19 goals. Senior defender Maria Jones leads the back line.
“We miss Morgan,” Crane said, “but we’ve been able to play a lot of really good teams this year and have gotten production out of a lot of different people and not just one player.”
Oxford returns to action Friday when it hosts Hernando.
Lee tourney moved
The Lee County Basketball Tournament will start today instead of Friday.
The move was prompted by a forecast for inclement weather, including possible tornadoes, on Saturday.
The tournament, hosted by Mooreville, starts at 4 p.m. today when Mooreville’s boys take on Nettleton. That will be followed by Saltillo vs. Shannon girls (5:30), Saltillo vs. Shannon boys (7:00), and then Mooreville vs. Nettleton boys (8:30).
The consolation games and finals will be played Friday on the same schedule.