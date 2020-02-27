Davis Oswalt started his season off with a bang.
In the No. 9-ranked Nettleton baseball team’s season opener on Saturday, the junior ace tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win against Tupelo Christian.
Oswalt navigated through seven innings on only 83 pitches and struck out 17 Eagles during the process. He added to his good day by going 2 for 3 at the plate with two singles and a RBI.
“That was a fun one to watch for sure,” Nettleton coach Joseph Koon said. “Davis has been a guy we’ve depended on the last few years, and he does really well at pounding the zone. We preach working ahead in the count and pounding the zone, and that’s exactly what he did.”
Oswalt only used two pitches, a fastball in the mid-80s and a slider, in the win. He allowed three baserunners in the game, two via error and one via walk, and threw only 12 balls.
The goal was to have Oswalt pitch five innings or around 65 pitches, but Koon couldn’t turn down the chance for Oswalt to go out and finish the no-hitter in the seventh.
“He had a lot of 10- to 12-pitch innings,” Koon said. “You keep your pitch count down like that, you’re able to throw for a while.”
Buford signs
Lafayette guard Azariah Buford, a Daily Journal All-Area first-team selection last year, signed to play basketball at Jones County Junior College on Wednesday.
She is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 steals per game for the Lady Commodores (21-5), who are ranked No. 5 by the Journal. She will join a Jones program that is currently ranked 10th in the country.
Last season she averaged 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game.
Buford and Lafayette have a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday against Columbus at ICC.
White resigns
Kevin White has resigned as Mantachie’s girls basketball coach.
White led the Lady Mustangs for three seasons, compiling an overall record of 40-43. Mantachie went 17-10 this season and made the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
“I’m very proud of what’s been accomplished here, the changes that have been made and the pride that’s been brought to this program,” White said Friday in a Facebook post.