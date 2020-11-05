It’s quickly become evident that Bryanna Petty is a force to be reckoned with.
The Bruce senior has been dominant in the post in leading the Lady Trojans to a 2-0 start.
The 5-foot-10 Petty had 21 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and six blocked shots in Saturday’s 43-41 win over Coffeeville.
Then on Tuesday, she had 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and six blocks in a 66-63 win over Houston.
“We finally got to a point where we understand we’ve got to get her the basketball,” coach Yarnell Marks said. “The biggest problem last year was there was no emphasis, and we made sure we had emphasis from the summer to make sure we get her the ball.”
Marks, who also coaches Bruce’s boys, is in his first season as the girls coach. He saw promise in Petty last season, and now that promise is bearing fruit.
“No matter where the ball falls off, she can get her hands on it,” Marks said. “The biggest thing I’ve seen this year is her ability to block shots. She really has an understanding of how to block the shot.”
Bruce went 10-14 last season and lost in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Marks said he and the team are still adjusting to each other, but he likes the Lady Trojans’ potential.
“I can say, these two games we have not played well. We played all right,” he said. “To win with the way we’ve been playing, it lets me know that we’ve got a very good team.”
BROOKS OUT
With its best player sidelined, Pontotoc’s girls suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday.
The Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team fell to Hernando, 47-45. Samya Brooks was unable to play for Pontotoc due to being in quarantine.
Brooks averaged 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area first team.
Her presence would have been of great help against Hernando’s Abbey Harrison, a 6-2 Division I prospect who owned the paint.
Brooks will return to action Saturday when the Lady Warriors (1-1) host North Delta.
TIGERS POUNCE
Ripley’s boys soccer team is off to a 2-0 start and has done it quite handily.
The Tigers wiped out Pontotoc 5-0 in Monday’s season opener and turned around on Tuesday to beat Booneville 7-0.
Leading the way is senior Rene Bernardino and junior Mauricio Chairez, both of whom have a team-best three goals so far this season.
Goalkeeper McKhi Castro is also responsible for both shutouts.
Last season, Ripley made it to the 4A North Half final, where it lost to Newton County 3-2. The Tigers ended their season at 13-2, which is the best record in program history.